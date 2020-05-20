BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR: Price Expectation

BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch the F 900 R and the F 900 XR in India tomorrow. This is going to be the first instance of BMW introducing middleweight motorcycles in two segments, which are naked roadster and adventure sport tourer. The F 900 R is a naked roadster which will lock horns with the likes of the Triumph Street Triple RS, Ducati Monster 821 and the KTM 790 Duke. The F 900 XR is an adventure sport tourer which will go up against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Tiger 900 GT range in India. We expect the prices of the BMW F 900 R to start at ₹ 10.5 lakh or so while prices of the BMW F 900 XR could start at ₹ 11.5-12 lakh or so. Expect the F 900 R to be positioned above the F 900 XR in BMW's motorcycle hierarchy.

(The BMW F 900 XR is a new middleweight adventure sport tourer, positioned below the S 1000 XR)

The BMW F 900 R shares its engine with the F 900 XR. Both motorcycle get an 895 cc parallel-twin engine which is essentially a bored out version of the 853 cc parallel-twin that does duty on the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS. On the F 900 range, it has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm. The motor puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new engine has two balancer shafts to keep vibrations in check and it is a load-bearing member as well. Both motorcycles do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.6 seconds and 3.7 seconds respectively. Both models have a top speed of over 200 kmph.

(The F 900 R is a naked middleweight and it was first showcased at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show)

Both motorcycles will be offered with a bunch of electronic rider aids. ABS is of course standard and the roadster will get Rain and Road mode along with automatic stability control as standard too. The ABS and stability control can be disengaged fully. Other standard features include full LED lighting. Like other BMW middleweights, the bike does get optional 'Pro' modes along with drag torque control, dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and dynamic brake control as well. Other optional feature that is on sale is the BMW electronic suspension adjustment (ESA). You could also choose to get adaptive cornering lights on the F 900 R and the F 900 XR.

