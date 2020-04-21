BMW F 900 XR: All You Need To Know

BMW is working towards strengthening its middleweight ADV portfolio. First came the BMW F 750 GS and the F 850 GS! BMW thought it would be a good idea to use these bikes as a basis to develop more middleweight motorcycles. And that thought resulted in the making of the BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR. The former is a naked middleweight while the latter is a sport tourer. And again, it is the latter, which will be coming to India because BMW Motorrad India teased the bike on its social media channels. And it is the BMW F 900 XR that we will be telling you all about. Frankly, we are very excited to ride this motorcycle. Make no mistake, the F 900 XR is a tarmac touring machine and it is designed so and gets equipment for that purpose.

Design

(All LED lighting is standard on the BMW F 900 XR)

Sharp and edgy! The BMW F 900 XR does take its styling cues from its elder sibling, the BMW S 1000 XR, which too has been completely updated for 2020. It is not the best-looking bike out there but it does have solid presence. The front end is typical of sport tourers. Dual headlamps, small visor and a sharp face! The typical ADV beak is missing though. The fuel tank is sculpted and is flanked by grey panels, which add width and muscle to the motorcycle. The rear end is minimalistic and similar to the F 900 R, its naked sibling.

Cycle Parts

(The BMW F 900 XR does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds)

The front end also sees 43 mm gold-finished upside down forks and a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thick 120/70 XR 17 rubber. At the rear is also a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber. The rear end is suspended on a hydraulically adjustable monoshock. The front suspension gets a travel of 170 mm while the rear gets a travel of 172 mm. The other interesting bit is that the F 900 XR gets the world's first plastic welded fuel tank, which sits between the rider and the steering head. The plastic fuel reduced up to 60 per cent weight. The XR's fuel tank weighs just 2.8 kg and has a capacity of 15.5 litres. The rear sub-frame is a bolt-on design which makes it easier to be replaced in case of a crash. The frame is borrowed from the BMW F 850 GS, but it's been tweaked to offer a slightly shorter wheelbase, while the sub-frame is slimmer as well. The F 900 XR gets twin 320 mm discs along with 4-piston Brembo radial callipers while the rear wheel gets a 265 mm disc with a single piston floating calliper. The motorcycle had a kerb weight of 219 kg.

Engine

(The 895 cc parallel-twin engine is water-cooled and makes 105 bhp and 92 Nm)

The BWM F 900 XR get a 895 cc parallel-twin engine which is essentially a bored out version of the 853 cc parallel-twin that does duty on the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS. On the XR, it has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm. The motor puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new engine has two balancer shafts to keep vibrations in check, and a 277/450 firing order and it is a load-bearing member as well. The F 900 XR does the 0-100 kmph run in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 kmph.

Features & Electronics

(The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment on the motorcycle)

The BMW F 900 XR will be offered with a bunch of electronic rider aids. ABS is of course standard and additionally, the bike will get Rain and Road mode along with automatic stability control as standard too. Other standard features include full LED lighting. Like other BMW middleweights, the bike does get optional 'Pro' modes along with drag torque control, dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and dynamic brake control as well. Other optional feature that is on sale is the BMW electronic suspension adjustment (ESA). You could also choose to get adaptive cornering lights on the F 900 XR. The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment.

Pricing and Availability

(We expect the BMW F 900 XR to be priced ₹ 14 lakh onwards)

Although there is no timeline for the launch of the BMW F 900 XR in India, we believe that BMW Motorrad will launch the bike in the next three to four months, once things start going back to normal. We expect the prices of the BMW F 900 XR to start at about ₹ 14 lakh. As far as competition is concerned, the F 900 XR will go up against the Ducati Multistrada 950 in India.

