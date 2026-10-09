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BMW F450 RR Teased, Global Debut On October 15

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 9 October 2026, 20:50 IST
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BMW F450 RR Teased, Global Debut On October 15
Highlights
  • May feature a new chassis.
  • BMW F450 R roadster launch is also in the pipeline.
  • Design appears to be influenced by the BMW S1000RR.

BMW Motorrad has been working on its 450cc motorcycle line-up. A few days ago, the manufacturer revealed the F450 R roadster, a naked motorcycle based on the same 420cc powertrain.
Also Read: BMW F 450 R: Five Important Questions Answered

Following this, BMW has now teased the supersport version, the BMW F450 RR, ahead of its global debut on October 15. Similar to its previous 310cc line-up, which includes the G 310 GS, G 310 R and G 310 RR, the brand could follow a similar strategy with its new 450cc range.

BMW F450 RR 1

The teaser does not reveal many details about the F450 RR, but its silhouette suggests a design that differs from the BMW G 310 RR. Instead, it appears to draw inspiration from its larger sibling, the S1000RR.

BMW F450 RR 4

Although the motorcycle is shown in shadows, the front section appears to feature a winglet-like element beneath the headlight setup.

The alloy wheel design is similar to that seen on the BMW F450 GS. Overall, the motorcycle appears to have an aggressive stance, with lower-set handlebars and a raised fuel tank.

Powering the motorcycle could be the same 420cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 47bhp and 43Nm of peak torque.
The BMW F450RR stands against the KTM RC390 and the Aprilia RS 457.

# BMW F450RR Price# BMW F450RR Launch# BMW F450RR Features# BMW F450RR Spied# BMW F450GS# BMW F450 RR# BMW F450RR Power# BMW F450RR On-Road Price# Bikes# Cover Story
Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 

Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs. 

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