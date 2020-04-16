New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Group Delivers 2482 Vehicles In The First Quarter Of 2020

BMW saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally-produced SUV range including the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7.

The BMW Group India has delivered 2,482 units of BMW and MINI cars in the first quarter of calendar year 2020. BMW India registered sales of 2,365 units and MINI India of 117 units. BMW Motorrad delivered 1,024 motorcycles to customers during that period. BMW saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally-produced SUV range including the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7. A strong contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series. As far as the Mini range is concerned, the locally-produced Countryman commanded a share of over 60 per cent in MINI sales.

With the 7 Series, it is the first time that the company has brought in a plug-in hybrid to India 

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships. BMW Group India has introduced innovative, contactless and safe ways to meet the requirements of existing as well as potential customers together with dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong backbone of processes. Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance."

The company is looking to bring in new products to the country but given the current lockdown situation, those plans are likely to be altered. BMW India continues to maintain its No.2 spot in the luxury car segment and given the fact that it has the youngest fleet of cars in its portfolio, it will certainly be a tough fight in the second quarter with rival Mercedes-Benz

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

