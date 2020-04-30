BMW Group India Announces Special Services For Doctors Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

BMW Group India has announced offering special services to doctors who are working round the clock to fight the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging their relentless contribution, the company has announced that all medical doctors who own a BMW or MINI car or a BMW Motorrad motorcycle, will be offered a complementary engine oil service at all dealership service centres across the country. Even vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail the complimentary service within 90 days after the lockdown ends.

Commenting on the initiative, Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, "Earlier this month, BMW Group India pledged its contribution to fight COVID-19 through its various CSR initiatives and by providing critical care equipment and services for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Doctors have been tirelessly working every day to ensure public health and safety. Complimentary engine oil service is a small gesture of appreciation from us and our dealer partners, for the selfless service of our patrons from the medical fraternity. It's a JOY for us and our dealer partners to take care of their BMW, MINI cars and BMW Motorrad bikes during these unprecedented times."

In case you are an existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package or warranty extension holder, who already receives the complimentary engine oil service, then BMW will offer you a free sanitisation service for the car. Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics owning a BMW or MINI or a BMW Motorrad vehicle can visit the company's official website to register themselves for the service.

