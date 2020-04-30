New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Group India Announces Special Services For Doctors Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

BMW Group India has announced that all doctors who own a BMW or MINI car or a BMW Motorrad motorcycle, will be offered a complementary engine oil service at all dealership service centres across the country.

BMW Group India is offering free engine oil service to doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights

  • BMW Group is offering complimentary engine oil service
  • Doctors who own a BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad vehicle can get this service
  • The complimentary service can be availed within 90 days post the lockdown

BMW Group India has announced offering special services to doctors who are working round the clock to fight the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging their relentless contribution, the company has announced that all medical doctors who own a BMW or MINI car or a BMW Motorrad motorcycle, will be offered a complementary engine oil service at all dealership service centres across the country. Even vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail the complimentary service within 90 days after the lockdown ends.

Also Read: BMW Begins Online Sales For New & Used Cars Amidst Lockdown In India

All doctors who own a BMW, MINI or a BMW Motorrad vehicle can avail the complimentary engine oil service

Commenting on the initiative, Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, "Earlier this month, BMW Group India pledged its contribution to fight COVID-19 through its various CSR initiatives and by providing critical care equipment and services for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Doctors have been tirelessly working every day to ensure public health and safety. Complimentary engine oil service is a small gesture of appreciation from us and our dealer partners, for the selfless service of our patrons from the medical fraternity. It's a JOY for us and our dealer partners to take care of their BMW, MINI cars and BMW Motorrad bikes during these unprecedented times."

Also Read: Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh, BMW Group India CEO Is No More

Doctor customers who are Service Inclusive package or warranty extension holders will get free sanitisation service for their vehicles

In case you are an existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package or warranty extension holder, who already receives the complimentary engine oil service, then BMW will offer you a free sanitisation service for the car. Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics owning a BMW or MINI or a BMW Motorrad vehicle can visit the company's official website to register themselves for the service.

