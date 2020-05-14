New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Introduces Pre-Monsoon Extended Care+ Service Campaign

BMW extended care+ is a 33 point check service designed to keep BMW vehicles in running condition and functioning throughout the year.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
BMW extended care+ is a 33 point check service.

Highlights

  • BMW extended care+ is a 33-point check service
  • It's been designed to keep vehicles in running condition during monsoon
  • Dealers in areas with history of water logging will be proactive

BMW India has rolled out a pre-monsoon extended care+ service campaign for its customers across India.  It will help BMW owners to avail comprehensive aftersales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function ensuring that there vehicles are completely ready to hit the roads post the lockdown and they don't face any issue in the monsoon season. Moreover, BMW dealers that are based out of areas that have a history of water logging and have been affected by flood have been asked to be proactive and they will be contacting their customers for priority servicing and check-up of vehicles.

Also Read: BMW M8 Coupe Launched In India

BMW

BMW Cars

X6

i8

Z4

X1

8 Series

3 Series

7 Series

5 Series

M2

X7

6 Series Gran Turismo

M4

3 Series Gran Turismo

M5

X3

M8

X5

M3

X6 M

X4

ods75ss8

It's been designed to keep BMW vehicles in running condition and functioning throughout the year.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, " At BMW, we are committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their BMW vehicle along with uncompromising driving experience. BMW extended care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer's cars at all times. Equipped with a wealth of experience, trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, our customers can count on absolute peace of mind and maximum driving pleasure at all times."

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Launched In India

m20oeb5

BMW dealers operating in areas with the history of water logging or flood have been asked to be proactive.

0 Comments

BMW extended care+ is a 33 point check service designed to keep BMW vehicles in running condition and functioning throughout the year. Following the recently introduced 'BMW Contactless Experience', customers can select convenient date and time and book the extended care+ service with the nearest dealership. Service related payments can also be made online in a bid to ensure minimum physical contact. BMW is also trying to stock up its dealerships with sufficient spare parts ensuring uninterrupted service.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X6 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X6
BMW
X6

Popular BMW Cars

BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 2.62 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 64.9 - 78.9 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 35.9 - 42.9 Lakh *
BMW 8 Series
BMW 8 Series
₹ 1.29 - 1.55 Crore *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 41.4 - 47.9 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 55.4 - 68.4 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 81.8 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 92.5 - 98.9 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.36 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 47.7 - 51.9 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.44 - 1.55 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 56 - 58.8 Lakh *
BMW M8
BMW M8
₹ 2.15 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 72.9 - 82.4 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.3 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 1.82 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 60.6 - 65.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Gets Over 5000 Bookings Online; 2,300 Cars Despatched To Dealers
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Gets Over 5000 Bookings Online; 2,300 Cars Despatched To Dealers
What India's Motorsport Stars Are Doing During The Coronavirus Lockdown
What India's Motorsport Stars Are Doing During The Coronavirus Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities