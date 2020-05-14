BMW Introduces Pre-Monsoon Extended Care+ Service Campaign

BMW India has rolled out a pre-monsoon extended care+ service campaign for its customers across India. It will help BMW owners to avail comprehensive aftersales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function ensuring that there vehicles are completely ready to hit the roads post the lockdown and they don't face any issue in the monsoon season. Moreover, BMW dealers that are based out of areas that have a history of water logging and have been affected by flood have been asked to be proactive and they will be contacting their customers for priority servicing and check-up of vehicles.

It's been designed to keep BMW vehicles in running condition and functioning throughout the year.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, " At BMW, we are committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their BMW vehicle along with uncompromising driving experience. BMW extended care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer's cars at all times. Equipped with a wealth of experience, trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, our customers can count on absolute peace of mind and maximum driving pleasure at all times."

BMW dealers operating in areas with the history of water logging or flood have been asked to be proactive.

BMW extended care+ is a 33 point check service designed to keep BMW vehicles in running condition and functioning throughout the year. Following the recently introduced 'BMW Contactless Experience', customers can select convenient date and time and book the extended care+ service with the nearest dealership. Service related payments can also be made online in a bid to ensure minimum physical contact. BMW is also trying to stock up its dealerships with sufficient spare parts ensuring uninterrupted service.

