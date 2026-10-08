BMW iX4 Electric Is First 'Neue Klasse' SUV-Coupe With Up To 828 KM Range
- iX4 introduced with two battery packs - 82.6 kWh and 108.7 kWh
- Offers up to 828 km of range on a full charge
- M60 to arrive in global markets in early 2027
A little over a year after unveiling its first Neue Klasse electric SUV, the iX3, BMW has unveiled the new iX4. Essentially the Coupe-SUV derivative of the iX3, the iX4 shares many of the design cues first seen on the iX3 when it arrived last year, with the majority of design changes taking place behind the A-pillar. Interestingly, while the Neue Klasse iX3 marked the second generation of the iX3 SUV globally, the iX4 is BMW’s first attempt at an electric coupe-crossover in the segment.
Also read: Second-Gen BMW iX3 Revealed As First Neue Klasse Electric SUV
Up front, the fascia is little different from the iX3, with the slim kidney grille at the centre flanked by rectangular blanked-out panels that integrate the main headlamps and daytime running light guides. The heavily sculpted bonnet and front bumper design is similar to the iX3. Depending on the variant, the light signatures are different on the fascia, with the fully loaded M60 xDrive featuring yellow light guides in place of white in line with BMW’s race cars.
50 xDrive (top), 40 xDrive get different lighting signatures compared to the M60 (bottom)
Also read: New BMW 3 Series Unveiled: Performance-Oriented M350 And Plug-In Hybrid Models Announced
The big differences compared to the iX3 show when seen from the side, with the roofline tapering towards the rear and into a shallow rear deck. The redesigned roofline also makes for a smaller rear glasshouse as well and also puts greater emphasis on the rear haunch. A boot lip spoiler is also visible.
Round the rear, the iX4 carries over the same taillights as its SUV sibling. The iX4 does get some additional creases across the rear end along with a revised rear bumper design. The third stop lamp is integrated into the rear spoiler.
Also Read: BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 Series
Inside, the cabin design and layout are unchanged from the iX3, with the familiar BMW panoramic display sitting at the base of the windshield and the angular 17.9-inch central touchscreen. The steering design also changes depending on the variant, with the standard models featuring a unit with vertical spokes while the top-spec M60 features a unit with twin spokes extending from the sides. The performance variant also gets M Sport seats as standard, as well as a Harman Kardon HiFi sound system with Dolby Atmos as standard. Lower-spec variants get the standard comfort seats and a 204W HiFi sound system with Dolby Atmos available as an option.
Cabin design carried over from the Neue Klasse iX3.
Moving to the powertrain, BMW has confirmed three dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants of the iX4. Starting the range is the 40 xDrive with 369 bhp and 520 Nm on tap, paired with an 82.6 kWh battery offering up to 638 km of range. Next up is the 50 xDrive, which bumps up output to 463 bhp and 645 Nm and uses a larger 108.7 kWh battery to deliver up to 828 km of range. The range-topping M60 xDrive will hit global markets in early 2027 with the powertrain producing an even stronger 603 bhp and 875 Nm and offer a range of up to 777 km on a full charge.
Also Read: 2026 BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase Review: Is This The X1 To Buy?
iX4 M60 gets BMW M steering, M Sport seats and different upholstery compared to standard variants.
On the charging front, all variants support 11 kW AC charging as standard, with 22 kW AC charging offered as an option. In terms of DC fast charging, the iX4 supports up to 400 kW fast charging, with a 10 to 80 per cent charge taking around 21 minutes.
Jaiveer has been in the field of automotive journalism for 10 years now, with experience in writing for web and magazines. While primarily focused on writing news and a few features over the years, he can’t resist the chance to get behind the wheel. He's got a keen interest in reading and the occasional flair for writing fiction and love to engage in discussions around cars. His dream is to drive some of the best cars on the road and one day hopes to make it a reality.Read all latest news and reviews from Jaiveer Mehra →
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