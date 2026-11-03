BMW M 1000 RS Debuts At EICMA 2026: 215 bhp, 196 kg Kerb Weight

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the limited-edition M 1000 RS at EICMA 2026. The motorcycle will be limited to 1,000 units worldwide and features extensive use of titanium and carbon fibre components. It has a kerb weight of just 196 kg and produces 215 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle is scheduled to go on sale in 2027.

The BMW M 1000 RS is powered by a water-cooled, 999 cc, four-cylinder engine that produces 215 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 283 kmph. This engine is also seen in the fully faired BMW M 1000 RR.

The motorcycle is equipped with a six-speed gearbox and a mechanically operated anti-hopping wet multi-plate clutch. Suspension duties are handled by a 45 mm upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock, both featuring Dynamic Damping Control (DDC).

BMW Motorrad has not announced its India launch plans or pricing yet.

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Braking duties are handled by twin 320 mm front discs with radial four-piston callipers and a 220 mm rear disc with a single-piston calliper. The motorcycle also gets BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).

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Other features include full-LED headlights, a TFT instrument display, cruise control, heated grips, Riding Modes Pro, a quickshifter and Keyless Ride.

In terms of design, the M 1000 RS comes with the BMW M Competition package, featuring a distinctive dark appearance with matte carbon fibre components and new graphics. It gets matte carbon winglets with RS branding, a brushed aluminium fuel tank and a rear section borrowed from the M 1000 RR. The motorcycle also features an Alcantara-style seat with RS embroidery.

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Other notable components include a full titanium exhaust system, M carbon wheels and an M braking system. Compared with the M 1000 R, BMW's flagship naked motorcycle currently available in India, the M 1000 RS gets footrests from the M 1000 RR and a seat that is 20 mm higher, resulting in a more forward-leaning riding position.



BMW Motorrad offers the BMW M 1000 R in India at Rs 33.50 Lakh. That motorcycle is powered by the 999cc four-cylinder engine that produces 206 Bhp and reaches to a top speed of 280 kmph.