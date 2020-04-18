BMW Motorrad India Sales Grow By 71 Per Cent In Q1 2020; Driven By G 310 Twins

The BMW G 310 R and the G310 GS was launched in 2017 and are the brand's most affordable models

BMW Motorrad India has shared its sales report for the first quarter of 2020, and the manufacturer managed to sell 1024 motorcycles between January and March this year. The German motorcycle maker registered a 71.5 per cent hike in sales in Q1 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019 wherein it sold 597 units. Driving the sales momentum for the brand were its entry-level motorcycles, the BMW G 310 twins - G 310 R and the G 310 GS - that contributed to over 80 per cent to the total sales or a little over 800 units in three months.

Speaking on the sales growth, Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad India has posted robust growth in Q1 2020, a result of the extremely strong brand we have built among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. BMW Motorrad has brought its most aspirational and desirable global products to Indian customers and developed a truly close-knit riding community that attracts riders who use motorcycling as a means to explore life. The BMW 310 and the GS range are particularly popular among the Indian riders. Though our riding events are on hold to ensure social distancing, we are engaging with fellow riders digitally and through social media. We are closely monitoring the market situation and its impact on future demand.”

The new generation BMW S 1000 RR has found a large audience in India, according to the company

While the G 310 twins have been hugely popular for BMW Motorrad, the company has also been actively pushing the 310 motorcycles with huge discounts at the dealer level. The discounts range between ₹ 65,000-75,000. The company is yet to announce BS6 compliant versions of the motorcycles.

The other main contributors for BMW Motorrad continue to be the R 1250 GS/GSA, F 750/850 GS as well as the 850 GSA, and the BMW S 1000 RR.

