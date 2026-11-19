BMW Motorrad has launched the retro-inspired R 12 G/S in India, priced at Rs 25.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Drawing inspiration from the iconic R 80 G/S of the 1980s, the R 12 G/S Enduro motorcycle is essentially a more off-road-ready version of the R 12 nine T. It gets a taller stance and long-travel suspension while continuing with the boxer-twin engine.

In India, the motorcycle will be available in a single Pro variant and one colour scheme. Based on the same platform as the R 12 nine T, it has a distinctly different look, with a small headlight fairing, raised front fender and knuckle guards. It further gets a single-piece seat, a high-mounted silencer with its conical tailpipe.

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Power comes from the 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled, twin-cylinder boxer engine, which is carried over from the R 12 nineT. It produces 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It further gets three standard modes – Rain, Road and Enduro – while the more specialised Enduro Pro mode is available with the Enduro Package Pro. Dynamic Traction Control and engine drag torque control are standard.

The R 12 G/S also gets keyless ignition, LED lighting and a round instrument cluster, with an adaptive headlight offered as an option. Suspension comprises fully adjustable upside-down forks with 210 mm of travel at the front and a monoshock with 200 mm of travel at the rear.

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The R 12 G/S rides on cross-spoke wheels, with a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear combination as standard. An 18-inch rear wheel can be specified as an option. Braking is handled by twin 310 mm discs at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle has a 15.5-litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 229 kg.

Compared to the R 12 nine T on which it is based, the R 12 G/S commands a premium of Rs 1.90 lakh, but is an entirely different proposition.