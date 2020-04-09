New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW R 1250 GS Recalled In US

Two new recalls have been issued on certain BMW R 1250 motorcycles and other models in the US.

BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure bikes recalled in the US

  • One issue is over a non-compliant brake reservoir cap
  • The second, more serious issue is about a faulty pivot pin
  • As many as 369 motorcycles have been affected by the recall

BMW Motorrad North America has issued two new recalls on some of these motorcycles for a brake fluid reservoir cover issue and swingarm/final drive pivot pin defect. As many as 51 BMW R 1250 GS and 60 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles, for the 2019 and 2020 model years, may be affected by the recall, issued by the National Highway Transport Safety Administration (NHTSA) due to the brake fluid reservoir issue. Additionally, 252 non-GS models, which include BMW R Nine T models, and R 1250 R models, were also affected by the same reservoir cap issue. Two BMW R 1250 GS and two BMW R 1250 RT models were also affected by the pivot pin issue, for a total of 369 models which have been recalled.

Also Read: BMW Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Faulty Brake Light Issue

The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the highest selling adventure bikes around the world

According to the first recall report, certain motorcycles were produced with a brake fluid reservoir cover which may not fully conform to US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Under the standards, the brake fluid reservoir cap should be of a certain colour code, failing which it may not clearly state the required type of brake fluid or process of filling the brake fluid reservoir. The second recall is more serious and states that the pivot pin, which connects the final drive to the swingarm, may be faulty, and may not have been produced to correct specifications during a particular production period. BMW has also issued a separate recall on certain motorcycles for a faulty brake light issue.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Updates Select Models For 2020

0 Comments

The NHTSA report states that the non-compliant brake fluid reservoir cover contained language that may be confusing or misunderstood, leading to incorrect maintenance procedure. And improper brake system maintenance could potentially affect braking performance, and so, it needs to be rectified. Under the second recall issue, the defective pivot pin could cause the connection between the final drive and swingarm to loosen. And a loose connection between the final drive and swingarm could reduce stability and control, increasing the risk of a crash. Under the recall, owners of the affected BMW motorcycles will be notified and asked to take the bikes to an authorized BMW dealer, where the defective reservoir cap, or pivot pin will be replaced for free. Notifications to owners are expected to be sent from May 11, 2020.

