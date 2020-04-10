BMW R 18: All You Need To Know

The BMW R 18 is one of those few motorcycles which make you go weak in the knees. It is achingly beautiful, at least we believe so. It has been in the making for a while and now that it is finally here, we cannot wait to see it in flesh and swing a leg over it. BMW Motorrad did well to make this a beautifully retro-styled motorcycle. It is a full-blown modern heavyweight cruiser, and BMW says it combined classic styling with modern technology in flowing, seamless manner. We tell you everything you need to know about the new BMW R 18 cruiser.

Design

(The design is inspired by the classic BMW R5, complete with the hard-tail look)

With a motorcycle as beautiful as that, we should start with the design. Like the photos say, the motorcycle is classically designed. It gets a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a long wheelbase, round headlamp and splashes of chrome in the right places. The design inspiration comes from the BMW R5, old BMW R5, which was in production in late 1930s. You can see the new and the old motorcycle side by side in the photograph above and you will see the similarities. The beautifully chromed engine, the exposed shaft drive and the hidden cantilever monoshock at the rear (to give it a hard-tail look) and beautifully done exhaust pipes with fish-tail tips along with the old-school valve covers and the round LED headlamp and the wire spoke wheels. Needless to say, it is beautifully done and the single-piece seat drives home the point that this motorcycle is meant to be ridden alone.

Engine

(The 1,802 cc air-and-oil cooled boxer engine makes 91 bhp at 4,750 rpm, 157 Nm at 3,000 rpm)

Apart from the design, the majority of the talk around the motorcycle has been about the 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine, where the heads jut out of the sides of the motorcycle. The engine is air-cooled as well as oil-cooled and it makes 91 bhp of peak power at 4,750 rpm and a massive 157 Nm of maximum torque at just 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and employs a final shaft drive instead of a chain drive or a belt drive. One can also opt for a low-speed reverse gear as well. One can only imagine the wave of torque that the motorcycle offers in the bottom and the mid-range.

Features

(The instrument console is an analogue clock with a small digital display. Three riding modes - Rain, Roll and Rock, are offered).

For all its retro looks, the motorcycle does get a modern electronic rider aids. There are three riding modes to begin with, which are Rain, Roll and Rock (Yes, you read that right). Plus, the motorcycle also gets automatic stability control and motor slip regulation. The Rain mode offers the least power and high levels of traction control while Roll is for daily use, city riding and Rock of course offers full power, crisp throttle response and a bit of wheel-spin as well.

(The exposed shaft drive is another homage to the classic R5 design)

LED lighting is offered all around, with rear turn signals doubling up as tail-lights and all the cabling is tucked in neatly inside the handlebar, on which the round instrument console is mounted. It is again stylishly done. It houses a big analogue unit along with a small digital display.

Pricing and availability

(BMW R 18 cruiser)

Prices for the BMW R 18 have already been announced in USA and Europe. The motorcycle will have two variants on sale, standard and the first edition. Deliveries for the motorcycle will begin in late 2020 and there is a possibility that the BMW R 18 cruiser will be launched in India too. BMW Motorrad dealerships have already begun accepting unofficial bookings for the motorcycle for a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Upon launch, we expect the BMW R 18 to be priced around ₹ 18 lakh or so.

