BMW R18 Listed On Company's India Website; Launch Soon

BMW Motorrad India has listed the BMW R 18 on its website. This is can only mean one thing! That this gorgeous motorcycle will be launched in India soon, in fact, some dealerships have already started taking bookings.

We expect the BMW R18 Cruiser to be priced at about Rs. 18 lakh

  • The design of the BMW R18 is inspired by the classic BMW R5
  • It gets a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine which makes 91 bhp and 157 Nm
  • It will be launched in India in the next couple of months

The BMW R 18 is one of those few motorcycles which make you go weak in the knees. It is achingly beautiful, at least we believe so. It has been in the making for a while and now that it is finally here, we cannot wait to see it in flesh and swing a leg over it. The BMW R 18 is now listed on the BMW Motorrad India website, which means two things. One, it is coming to India for sure. The second fact is that the launch of the motorcycle is not very far away. In fact, BMW Motorrad dealerships have already started taking bookings for the BMW R 18.

Also Read: BMW R18 Bookings Begin Unofficially

(The 1,802 cc air-and-oil cooled boxer engine makes 91 bhp at 4,750 rpm, 157 Nm at 3,000 rpm)

The R18 is a full-blown modern heavyweight cruiser, and BMW says it combined classic styling with modern technology in flowing, seamless manner. The motorcycle is classically designed. It gets a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a long wheelbase, round headlamp and splashes of chrome in the right places. The design inspiration comes from the BMW R5, old BMW R5, which was in production in late 1930s. The beautifully chromed engine, the exposed shaft drive and the hidden cantilever monoshock at the rear (to give it a hard-tail look) and beautifully done exhaust pipes with fish-tail tips along with the old-school valve covers and the round LED headlamp and the wire spoke wheels.

Also Read: BMW R 18 Production Version Unveiled

(The design is inspired by the classic BMW R5, complete with the hardtail look)

Apart from the design, the majority of the talk around the motorcycle has been about the 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine, where the heads jut out of the sides of the motorcycle. The engine is air-cooled as well as oil-cooled and it makes 91 bhp of peak power at 4,750 rpm and a massive 157 Nm of maximum torque at just 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and employs a final shaft drive instead of a chain drive or a belt drive. One can also opt for a low-speed reverse gear as well. The motorcycle will have two variants on sale, standard and the first edition. Deliveries for the motorcycle will begin in late 2020.

