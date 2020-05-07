BMW Restarts Operations At Chennai Plant

BMW will restart its Chennai plant with 50 per cent work force to begin with

As the relaxations for the lockdown are announced, auto makers have started resuming operations at their production facilities across the country. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Bajaj, Mercedes-Benz have all started production at their plants. The latest to join this list is the BMW Group. BMW Group India has started operations at its Chennai facility from today in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities. Local production at the Plant will be started with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce. All other employees will continue to work from home. Plant will resume its operation in single shift. Depending on the pandemic situation and government advisories, deployment of staff will be adjusted steadily.

BMW Plant Chennai has implemented several precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodelling of plant layout to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all employees, daily health check-ups, staggered lunch schedules, pre-packed meals and highest level of sanitization measures.

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Dealerships across the country will restart the operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining necessary safety and hygiene measures.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.