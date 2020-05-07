New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Restarts Operations At Chennai Plant

BMW Group India has started operations at its Chennai facility from today in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities. Local production at the Plant will be started with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
BMW will restart its Chennai plant with 50 per cent work force to begin with

As the relaxations for the lockdown are announced, auto makers have started resuming operations at their production facilities across the country. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Bajaj, Mercedes-Benz have all started production at their plants. The latest to join this list is the BMW Group. BMW Group India has started operations at its Chennai facility from today in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities. Local production at the Plant will be started with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce. All other employees will continue to work from home. Plant will resume its operation in single shift. Depending on the pandemic situation and government advisories, deployment of staff will be adjusted steadily.

atujrhcs

(All necessary protocols of safety, hygiene and social distancing will be adhered to)

BMW

BMW Cars

X6

i8

Z4

X1

3 Series

7 Series

5 Series

M2

X7

6 Series Gran Turismo

M4

3 Series Gran Turismo

M5

X3

X5

M3

X6 M

X4

BMW Plant Chennai has implemented several precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodelling of plant layout to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all employees, daily health check-ups, staggered lunch schedules, pre-packed meals and highest level of sanitization measures.

0 Comments

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Dealerships across the country will restart the operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining necessary safety and hygiene measures.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X6 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X6
BMW
X6

Popular BMW Cars

BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 2.62 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 64.9 - 78.9 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 35.9 - 42.9 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 41.4 - 47.9 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 55.4 - 68.4 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 81.8 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 92.5 - 98.9 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.36 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 47.7 - 51.9 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.44 - 1.55 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 56 - 58.8 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 72.9 - 82.4 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.3 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 1.82 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 60.6 - 65.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Top Five Essential Car Accessories For Road Trips
Top Five Essential Car Accessories For Road Trips
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities