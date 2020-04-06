New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW's Global Sales Plunge In First Quarter As Coronavirus Takes Toll

BMW saw sales growth at the start of the year but by February, the impact of the coronavirus had already led to a significant decrease in sales in China. By March, the effects of the pandemic were clearly visible in sales figures in Europe and the U.S.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
BMW's group sales dropped by 20.6 per cent to 477,111 vehicles in the first quarter of 2020

BMW said on Monday that group sales dropped by 20.6 per cent to 477,111 vehicles in the first quarter as the outbreak of coronavirus took its toll and many retail outlets temporarily closed.

BMW said it had seen sales growth at the start of the year but added: "By February, the impact of the pandemic had already led to a significant decrease in sales in China. By March, the effects of the pandemic were clearly visible in sales figures in Europe and the U.S."

BMW

BMW Cars

X1

i8

7 Series

Z4

3 Series

M2

X7

X5

5 Series

X6

X3

M3

6 Series Gran Turismo

M5

M4

X6 M

3 Series Gran Turismo

X4

Also Read: BMW Is Working To Safeguard Liquidity During Coronavirus Crisis: Report

It said around 80% of retail outlets in Europe and 70 per cent in the United States were temporarily shut due to the pandemic.

BMW sales to China, where the outbreak started, were down 30.9 per cent in the January to March period. They dropped by 18.3 per cent in Europe and by 17.4 per cent in the United States.

Shares in BMW were up 6.2 per cent at 0711 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X1 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X1
BMW
X1

Popular BMW Cars

BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 35.9 - 42.9 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 2.62 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 64.9 - 78.9 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 41.4 - 47.9 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 81.8 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 92.5 - 98.9 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 72.9 - 82.4 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 55.4 - 68.4 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 56 - 58.8 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.3 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.44 - 1.55 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.36 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 1.82 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 47.7 - 51.9 Lakh *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 60.6 - 65.9 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities