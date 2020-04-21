Brake Manufacturer Brembo Donates 1 Million Euros To Fight COVID-19

Italian brand Brembo, known for making high-quality braking components and systems, has committed to donate the amount to the Italian health service to help with the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak. The money donated by Brembo will be shared by three medical facilities, the Fondazione per la Ricerca Ospedale di Bergamo (FROM) foundation, the Pap Giovanni XXIII Hopsital, and the Mario Negri Institute. The three centres of excellence are all situated in northern Italy's Lombardy region, the are worst affected in Italy by the COVID-19 outbreak. All three institutes combine clinical and pharmacological research.

"After an initial donation to a nursing home at the Bergamo hospital, we needed to do our own research to find a drug for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Research is also the art in which we see ourselves as a company. We believe that it is the payment method to find a future solution to this important situation," said Alberto Bombassei, President of Brembo.

Italy is one of the worst affected countries in Europe by the COVID-19 outbreak, and Brembo's Italian headquarters are located in the city of Bergamo, northern Italy. The city is located in the Lombardy region of northern Italy, and till date is one of the worst-affected areas by the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. The area covers nearly 25,000 square kilometres, containing around 10 million people, and also includes the second-most populous city in Italy, Milan. Till date, Italy is one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, registering nearly 1,80,000 confirmed cases, and over 24,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

