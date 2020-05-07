Brembo Issues Global Recall For Certain Brake Pads

Italian brake original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Brembo has issued a global recall related to OEM motorcycle brake pads fitted to a number of different bikes, from different makes and models. The recall relates to the BRM10B compound and the amount of nickel used in the brake pad's construction. The amount of nickel in the pads can potentially lead to the compound becoming porous, allowing moisture and humidity to affect the performance of the pads. The build up of moisture can cause corrosion, which in some cases can cause the friction material to detach from the brake mounting plate, causing serious brake failure.

Motorcycle manufacturers that fit the pads as OEM to their bikes are notifying affected customers of the issue and any affected bikes will need to be taken to a dealership to get the brake pads replaced. In the US, Triumph has been one brand which has issued a recall on a large number of motorcycles manufactured between 2018 and 2020. Ducati has also issued a recall in the US, with all units of the Ducati 1299 Superleggera in the US being affected by the recall.

Many premium motorcycles built by Triumph and Ducati, have Brembo braking systems fitted as OEM parts, including bikes sold in India. So far, there has been no news of any such recall being issued in India. In Europe too, the Federation of European Motorcyclists Association (FEMA) has not issued a recall due to the issue as yet.

