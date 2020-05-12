New Cars and Bikes in India

BS4 Indian Motorcycles Offered With A Discount Of Up To ₹ 6.7 Lakh

Indian Motorcycle is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 6.7 lakh on its select 2019 BS4 models. The motorcycles are registered by the company in Haryana and under its own name and are currently in Delhi.

| Published:
The BS4 Indian FTR 1200 S gets a discount of Rs. 3.85 lakh on the on-road price

Highlights

  • The 2018 Indian Chief Dark Horse gets a discount of Rs. 6.71 lakh
  • The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber gets a discount of Rs. 4.30 lakh
  • The 2020 Indian Scout gets a discount of Rs. 3.57 lakh

Indian Motorcycle, maker of big, burly cruiser motorcycles, is giving heavy discounts of up to ₹ 6.7 lakh on its select models. All these motorcycles are 2019 BS4 models and were registered before the BS6 emission norms came into force on April 1, 2020. All motorcycles are registered in Haryana and the models will be shipped to the dealerships from where customers have booked the motorcycles. Some Indian dealerships are accepting booking amounts of as less as ₹ 1 lakh for these motorcycles.

Also Read: Indian FTR Carbon Listed On Company's India Website 

(Here is a complete list of all Indian motorcycles on discount and the pricing before and after the discount)

There are a total of six motorcycles on which discounts are being offered. The company is offering a discount of ₹ 4.3 lakh on 2018 Scout Bobber. The final price to the customer is coming to ₹ 11.44 lakh. Similarly, the 2020 Scout is being offered with a discount of ₹ 3.57 lakh and the customer will have to pay a total of ₹ 14.80 lakh for the motorcycle. There are few models of the Chief Dark Horse which gets the biggest discount of ₹ 6.70 lakh. The on-road price of the motorcycle is ₹ 23.67 lakh and if a customer wants to buy it now, he/she will have to pay ₹ 16.96 lakh.

Apart from the three models mentioned above, there are significant discounts on the Indian FTR 1200 range. The FTR 1200 S gets a discount of ₹ 3.85 lakh on an on-road price of ₹ 20.16 lakh. Similarly, the FTR 1200 S Race Replica has a current on-road price of ₹ 22.67 lakh and there is a discount of ₹ 3.57 lakh on the motorcycle. There is always a possibility of few dealerships offering different discount amounts. So, in case you have such kind of amounts lying around and you are looking to buy an Indian, this could be actually be a good time to pick one up.

