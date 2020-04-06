New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in India; Priced At ₹ 1.91 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has silently launched the new BS6 Dominar 400 motorcycle in India with a price of Rs. 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 compliant motorcycle is expensive by Rs. 1,749 than the predecessor.

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 comes in two colour options - Vine Black and Aurora Green

Highlights

  • BS6 Dominar 400 is expensive by Rs. 1,749 than the BS4 model
  • It gets BS6 complaint 373.3 cc engine with Triple Spark technology
  • BS6 Dominar 400 borrows all the features from its predecessor

Bajaj Auto has officially launched the BS6 version of its flagship motorcycle, Dominar 400, in India. The BS6 compliant Dominar 400 motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 version of the motorcycle is slightly expensive than the BS4 counterpart by ₹ 1,749. The BS4 Dominar 400 motorcycle was priced at ₹ 1.90 lakh. For starters, the new BS6 emission regulations came into effect from April 1, 2020. The overall dimensions and styling of the motorcycle remain identical to its predecessor. The Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 is available in two colour options - Vine Black and Aurora Green.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 is slightly expensive than the BS4 model

The motorcycle now comes with a BS6 compliant 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, which has been revised slightly. The motor gets a DOHC set up along with the company's triple spark technology. The engine makes a maximum power of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Notably, the power figures are identical to the BS4 model. The gearbox on the motorcycle also remains unchanged, which is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

As far as the features are concerned, the new Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 borrows all the features from its predecessor. It is loaded with full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels, high-quality rearview mirrors, split seats, split rear grab rails, and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch 

The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43 mm USD forks up front and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. For deceleration, the bike gets large 320 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake offering great braking performance in assistance from dual-channel ABS.

Several dealerships started taking pre-bookings for the new Dominar 400 motorcycle earlier last month at a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The motorcycle was initially launched in the year 2016 at a price point of ₹ 1.60 lakh. But, the motorcycle went on to receive several price hikes since its India debut.

