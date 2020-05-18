New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 47,763

Bajaj Auto has launched the BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 Comfortec in India. The prices start at Rs. 47,763 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Along with a BS6 engine, the Platina 100 gets subtle cosmetic updates as well

Highlights

  • The BS6 Platina 100 gets a few cosmetic updates as well
  • The 102 cc BS6 engine now makes 7.77 bhp and 8.34 Nm
  • Many Bajaj dealerships have restarted operations across India

The Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant Bajaj Platina 100 Comfortec has been launched in India. The Platina 100 kickstart alloy is priced at ₹ 47,763 while the Platina 100 electric start alloy is priced at ₹ 55,546. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Platina 100 Comfortec is a popular model from Bajaj and along with the BS6 engine updates, it gets few cosmetic updates as well. The LED daytime running lights are now placed right above the headlamp unit, making for a subtle change in the look. The visor above is now a dark, tinted material instead of the earlier body-coloured unit. Apart from that, the seat now gets a ribbed design, similar to the Platina 110 H-Gear.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear: All You Need To Know

Bajaj ComforTec

47,264 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj ComforTec

3smqjvkk

(The BS6 Platina 100 gets a new black visor and a new ribbed seat)

In terms of engine, the Platina 100 gets the same 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which is now BS6 compliant and makes 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with having a peak torque output of 8.34 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is still paired to a 4-speed gearbox and the company claims a fuel efficiency figure of 96.9 kmpl. Apart from a few cosmetic changes and a BS6 engine, the Platina 100 Comfortec stays the same in terms of dimensions. The kickstart version has a kerb weight of 116 kg while the electric start variant is 1.5 kg heavier.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Extends Warranties Till July 31, 2020

8d5udsss

(The BS6 Platina 100 has two variants, electric start and kickstart)

0 Comments

The company's dealerships restarted sales and service operations across India from May 4, 2020. All Bajaj dealerships are following all mandatory safety guidelines laid down by the government of India. The company has acquired the necessary permissions for dealership operations from local authorities as well. All sales and service touch points have been sanitised and strict social distancing protocols have been put in place. Bajaj Auto announced on its website that it is extending warranty and free service till July 31, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj ComforTec with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj
ComforTec

Bajaj ComforTec Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 48,009 *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 46,413 - 50,771 *
Mahindra Centuro Rockstar
Mahindra Centuro Rockstar
₹ 48,935 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 49,180 - 49,469 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 49,598 - 51,476 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 44,614 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 43,889 - 43,994 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 51,750 - 58,925 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
View More
x
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 Prices Hiked
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 Prices Hiked
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Launch Details Revealed
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Launch Details Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities