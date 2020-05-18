The Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant Bajaj Platina 100 Comfortec has been launched in India. The Platina 100 kickstart alloy is priced at ₹ 47,763 while the Platina 100 electric start alloy is priced at ₹ 55,546. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Platina 100 Comfortec is a popular model from Bajaj and along with the BS6 engine updates, it gets few cosmetic updates as well. The LED daytime running lights are now placed right above the headlamp unit, making for a subtle change in the look. The visor above is now a dark, tinted material instead of the earlier body-coloured unit. Apart from that, the seat now gets a ribbed design, similar to the Platina 110 H-Gear.

(The BS6 Platina 100 gets a new black visor and a new ribbed seat)

In terms of engine, the Platina 100 gets the same 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which is now BS6 compliant and makes 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with having a peak torque output of 8.34 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is still paired to a 4-speed gearbox and the company claims a fuel efficiency figure of 96.9 kmpl. Apart from a few cosmetic changes and a BS6 engine, the Platina 100 Comfortec stays the same in terms of dimensions. The kickstart version has a kerb weight of 116 kg while the electric start variant is 1.5 kg heavier.

(The BS6 Platina 100 has two variants, electric start and kickstart)

The company's dealerships restarted sales and service operations across India from May 4, 2020. All Bajaj dealerships are following all mandatory safety guidelines laid down by the government of India. The company has acquired the necessary permissions for dealership operations from local authorities as well. All sales and service touch points have been sanitised and strict social distancing protocols have been put in place. Bajaj Auto announced on its website that it is extending warranty and free service till July 31, 2020.

