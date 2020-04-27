New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear: All You Need To Know

The price of the BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear was announced recently and there is just one variant on sale now. The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's everything you need to know about the BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear.

  • The only change on the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is the BS6 engine
  • It is priced at Rs. 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • It will go up against the Hero Splendor & the TVS Star City range

The BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear was launched recently. There is just one variant on sale, which is the disc brake variant and it is priced at ₹ 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is basically a Platina with a 5-speed gearbox and a BS6 compliant engine. The Platina 110 has been a cornerstone for the company's sales in the 100 - 110 cc segments and even after five years, it continues to rake in good numbers for Bajaj Auto. Apart from the BS6 engine, there is practically no change on the motorcycle. Here's everything you need to know about the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6.

BS6 Engine

ifu34e78

The BS6 model gets a 115 cc fuel-injected engine which makes 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and the peak torque output is 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The good news is that there is no drop in power and torque output on account of BS6 compliance, as is the case with other motorcycles. The Platina 110 H Gear is one of the few 110 cc bikes to have a 5-speed gearbox. It is a link type gear-shifter and the all-down gear-shift pattern is similar to any of the 100 - 110 cc bikes with a 4-speed gearbox. Bajaj says that the 'H' in H Gear stands for 'Happy' and 'Highway'. What Bajaj says is that the 5th gear not only improves the performance but the efficiency as well. The Platina H Gear has a claimed fuel efficiency of 84 kmpl.

Premium Features

The Platina H Gear also gets premium features such as new 3D logo on the fuel tank and a quilted seat. The instrument console is a part analogue part digital instrument console with a gear position indicator and a gear-shift indicator as well. The former indicates the gear in which the bike is and the latter tells you when to shift up or shift down. The Platina 110 H Gear also gets a bigger 240 mm disc up front along with Bajaj's anti-skid braking system.

Pricing and Rivals

0 Comments

The BS6 Platina 110 H Gear is priced at ₹ 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear takes on rivals such as the Hero Splendor which is the best-selling model in the segment and the TVS Star City range as well.

