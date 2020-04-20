BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon: All You Need To Know

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is the smallest and the most affordable Pulsar that you could buy in India. It was launched last year with the aim to grab a slice of the 125 cc pie. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 was launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 69,997 (ex-showroom, Delhi). What it has going for itself is its 'Neon' colour schemes and the fact that it is one of the most powerful 125 cc motorcycle in India. We tell you everything you need to know about the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Engine

The BS6 Pulsar 125 now gets fuel injection for its 124.4 cc engine and the max power output is the same as before at 11.8 bhp, which comes in at 8,500 rpm and the peak torque output is also the same as before, 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is still paired to a 5-speed gearbox. There is a counter-balancer as well, which makes the engine smoother even at high revs. Plus, there is a primary kick feature in the gearbox which allows the rider to start the motorcycle in any gear by just pulling the clutch in. The motorcycle still weighs 140 kg (kerb weight), which is among the heaviest in the 125 cc segment.

'Neon' Colours

(The Pulsar 125 will try to attract buyers with the 'thrill' element associated with the Bajaj Pulsar family)

The name refers to the 'Neon' coloured bits on the grey body of the motorcycle, giving it a young, vibrant and a peppy vibe. The motorcycle gets colour co-ordinated Neon Pulsar logo and grab rail, 3D variant logo on the rear cowl and neon coloured streak on the black alloys for that distinct look. The Pulsar 125 Neon will be offered in three colour options which are Neon Blue, Solar Red and Platinum Silver. The red and the silver colour schemes get a gloss black base paint while the blue has a matte black base paint.

Prices & Rivals

The drum brake variant is priced at ₹ 69,997 while the disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 74,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 Pulsar 125 drum brake variant gets a price hike of ₹ 6,381 while the disc brake variant of the BS6 Pulsar 125 gets a price hike of ₹ 7,500. Apart from having a BS6 compliant engine, not much changes on the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125. As far as rivals are concerned, the Pulsar 125 goes up against the Honda SP Shine and the Hero Glamour. The KTM 125 Duke is the king of the 125 cc segment but it is significantly more expensive than the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

