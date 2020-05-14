BS6 Datsun Go And Go+ Launched In India

Nissan's low cost car brand Datsun has launched the BS6 iterations of the Go and GO+ in the market. The cars are powered by a a 1.2-litre petrol engine and which churns out a maximum power of 77 PS and generates a peak torque of 104 Nm. 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox options are available with both the cars. The five-seater Datsun GO now begins at ₹ 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant and ₹ 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT option making it the most affordable CVT in the industry. The seven-seater Datsun GO+ on the other hand begins at ₹ 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for manual variants and ₹ 6.69 lakh for the CVT option.

Both cars are also available in a sports mode.

The hexagonal grille is the same as before and the cars also get hawk-eye headlamps along with LED DRLs. Body-coloured bumpers, ORVMs, door handles continue to be offered and 14 inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are there too. The cars get a best-in-class ground clearance of 180 mm. Inside they get anti-fatigue seats and a 7" smart touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

A total of six colors options are also being offered on both cars.

The company is offering a flexibility to choose start of EMIs with the launch of "Buy Now and Pay In 2021" scheme. Some of the other schemes include 100 per cent finance option, low EMI benefit and EMI assurance benefit. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "With innovative financial schemes, we want to extend support to our customers in these testing times. We aim to enhance the value propositions of our products in line with Datsun's mission of enabling progressive mobility."

In terms of safety, both cars get vehicle dynamic control, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, and reverse parking assist. A total of six colors options are also being offered including Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver, Vivid Blue, and Opal White. Both cars have a standard warranty of two years, which can be extended up to five years.

