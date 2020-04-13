BS6 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S: All You Need To Know

The price of the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S was recently revealed and the motorcycles were recently launched in India amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. In fact we are waiting to get our hands on the motorcycle once things get back to normal. The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S has been priced at ₹ 14.69 lakh (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson also offers a lower-spec version, the Low Rider, in India which gets a Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine and a slightly different design. Let us tell you everything you need to know about the newest cruiser from Harley Davidson.

Also Read: BS6 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Prices Start At ₹ 13.75 lakh

(The design of the 2020 Low Rider S is like that of a performance cruiser)

Design

The 2020 Low Rider S gets a 1970s inspired throwback cruiser design, complete with tank-mounted, dual instrument gauges, headlight visor, old-school inspired body graphics and chrome exhausts. The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is the blacked-out version of the Low Rider. The Low Rider S gets a one-inch thick motocross style handlebar which is mounted on 4-inch risers. This gives a slightly more aggressive riding position for the rider. The other distinguishing feature is the mini-fairing as Harley calls it and the two-into-two dual shotgun offset muffler, which not only looks cool but offers that typical Harley V-Twin thump. The Low Rider was actually a model belonging to the 'Dyna' family of Harley-Davidson. It was discontinued in 2017 but re-launched in 2019 as a 'Softail' model. And finally it comes to India as a 2020 model.

Also Read: BS6 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom Launched In India

(The 2020 Low Rider S gets the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, which is a 1,868 cc V-Twin. It makes 92.5 bhp and 155 Nm)

Engine & Cycle Parts

Harley-Davidson calls it a 'performance cruiser'. The Low Rider S comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 114, 1,868 cc, V-twin engine with more punch, more torque, putting out 155 Nm at 3,000 rpm, and 92.5 bhp at 5,020 rpm. The engine gets dual counter-balancers, which reduce the vibrations and increase smoothness. The engine gets a gloss black air intake with an exposed filter to improve air flow into the engine. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox. The frame is built on classic Softail lines, but its lightweight design is said to offer a responsive ride, and the high performance, cartridge fork offers linear damping together with an adjustable rear mono-shock suspension. The frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30 degrees on the regular Low Rider. The front end gets 43 mm upside down forks. Braking duties are done by four-piston fixed calliper on the 300 mm dual front discs and a two-piston floating calliper on the rear single disc. The Low Rider S gets cast aluminium alloy wheels, 19-inch wheel upfront and 16-inch unit at the rear. The alloy wheels are wrapped in Michelin Scorcher 31 rubber.

Pricing and Rivals

(The 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is priced at ₹ 14.69 lakh)

The 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is priced at ₹ 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and while it is now on sale in India, deliveries will only begin once the lockdown is lifted and automotive dealerships go back in business. As far as rivals are concerned, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S doesn't quite have a rival but it could go up against maybe the Indian Scout Bobber, provided the Scout Bobber gets a BS6 engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.