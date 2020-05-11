New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Prices Hiked By Up To ₹ 1,300

The Hero Destini 125 scooter has received its first price of up to Rs 1,300 after the BS6 transition. The manufacturer has yet to officially respond to a query from carandbike about the price hike for the scooter.

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 scooter comes in two variants - LX and VX

Highlights

  • BS6 Hero Destini 125 comes in two variants LX and VX
  • Hero Destini 125 prices now start at Rs. 65,310 (ex-showroom)
  • The VX variant of Hero Destini 125 is priced at Rs. 68,100 (ex-showroom)

Hero MotoCorp recently resumed its operations at its three manufacturing units. It also commenced its retail business by re-opening over 1500 customer touch-points. The company has already sold over 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters with the help of these touchpoints. Hero Motocorp has silently increased the prices for the BS6 Hero Destini scooter by up to ₹ 1,300. The BS6 Hero Destini was launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 64,310 (ex-showroom Delhi). The manufacturer has yet to officially respond to a query from carandbike about the price hike of the scooter.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Commences Retail Operations With Safety Guidelines & Operating Protocols

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 scooter comes in two variants - LX and VX. The LX variant with drum brakes and steel wheel is priced at ₹ 65,310 (ex-showroom Delhi) seeing a price hike of ₹ 1,000. On the other hand, the VX variant with drum brakes and alloy wheels costs ₹ 68,100 (ex-showroom Delhi). The VX variant price is increased by ₹ 1,300. The company also increased the prices for the Destini 125 scooter during the BS6 transition by ₹ 7,000.

mv190l5k

The Hero Destini 125 gets new LED DRLs, a 3D chrome logo and a new matte grey paint option

The Hero Destini 125 scooter is simple yet elegant looking scooters which come loaded with several features. It gets semi-digital instrument console, external fuel filler, brand's i3S technology, side stand indicator, alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension, and USB charging port, boot light, integrated brakings, tubeless tyres and much more. During the BS6 update, the company has also incorporated signature LED DRLs giving a premium touch to the design.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Set To Resume Operations After 40 Days Of Lockdown

0 Comments

Mechanically, the Hero Destini 125 scooter comes powered by a 124.6 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine with fuel injection system. The unit is tuned to make a maximum power of 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm against the peak torque of 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The company claims that the fuel economy of the scooter has been increased by 11 per cent.

