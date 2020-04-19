Hero MotoCorp introduced the BS6 Splendor iSmart with fuel-injection technology in November last year at ₹ 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As the new BS6 norms came into effect in the country earlier this month, the two-wheeler manufacturer has silently increased the prices of the Splendor iSmart commuter by ₹ 2,200. The Splendor iSmart was the first BS6 motorcycle rolled out by Hero MotoCorp. The self-start disc brake alloy wheel FI variant of the Splendor iSmart now retails at ₹ 67,100. It comes with a BS6 compliant engine & PFi with advanced sensor technology.

New Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI has a new chassis with more suspension travel and increased ground clearance

The new BS6 Splendor iSmart is built on the new diamond frame offering better rigidity and stability. When it comes to dimensions, the bike measures 2048 mm in length, 726 mm in width and 1110 mm in height. The wheelbase and ground clearance stands at 1270 mm and 180 mm respectively. Notably, the wheelbase and ground clearance has been increased by around 36 mm and 11 mm respectively compared to the previous model.

The new Hero Splendor comes with a bigger fuel tank and a headlamp with better illumination as compared to the BS4 version. The bike is offered in three colour options - Force Silver & Heavy Grey, Techno Blue & Black and Sports Red & Black.

The new Hero Splendor iSmart comes powered by a BS6-compliant 113.2 cc, single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that replaced the old 109.15cc carbureted unit. The new engine is tuned to make 9.1 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm with peak torque of 9.89Nm at 5,500 rpm. Interestingly, the company has marginally reduced the power figures while the torque output has been increased by 10 per cent. The motorcycle packs in the idle start-stop system (i3S) that ensures an improved its fuel efficiency.

