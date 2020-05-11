BS6 Honda Dio Prices Hiked For The First Time

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has updated the prices of the BS6 compliant Dio scooter for the first time. The 2020 Honda Dio is now priced from ₹ 60,542 for the standard version, witnessing a marginal price hike of ₹ 552. Meanwhile, the range-topping Deluxe variant on the Dio now retails at ₹ 63,892 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). You may remember that the Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 and even the SP 125 received a similar price hike a few weeks ago.

Barring the hike in prices, the 2020 Honda Dio BS6 does not get any changes. The scooter continues to draw power from the comprehensively updated 110 cc single-cylinder motor with fuel-injection that develops 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a CVT unit. The engine has received substantial changes including the new friction reduction technology, enhanced Smart Power (eSP), along with the Honda Eco Technology (HET) aimed to enhance fuel efficiency. Honda has also incorporated the new silent starter motor and a start-stop switch as well.

The BS6 Honda Dio does not get any changes except for the price hike

Other features remain the same on the 2020 Honda Dio including the LED headlamp, digital instrument console with real-time fuel economy and distance-to-empty readouts, eco indicator and more. The 110 cc scooter gets an external fuel filler cap, side-stand cut off switch and gold finished wheels. The scooter rides on 12-inch front wheel, telescopic front forks, and a three-step adjustable suspension at the rear. The model comes with Combi-braking system (CBS) as standard. The Honda Dio can be had in four solid colour options on the standard model and three metallic colour options on the Deluxe version.

The Honda Dio is a popular choice among the young looking for a sporty scooter and the price hike should make little effect on its popularity. Meanwhile, HMSI is finally resuming operations and announced recently that it is re-opening dealerships and workshops in select locations. The company has taken a number of measures to help its dealer partners to stay afloat during the lockdown including announcing dealer packages, and has said that it will take all precautions necessary to safeguard the health of its employees and clients alike at the outlets.

