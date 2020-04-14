New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Hyundai Elantra With Diesel Engine Listed On Official Website; Prices To Be Announced Soon

BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel has been listed on the official site ahead of the India launch, hinting the arrival is imminent.

Hyundai has revealed the specifications & features of the BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel

Highlights

  • BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel is expected to be launched soon
  • No official announcement about the India prices of BS6 Elantra diesel
  • BS6 Hyundai Elantra petrol version was launched in October last year

Hyundai India has silently listed the new BS6 Elantra sedan on its official website ahead of its launch. The premium sedan will be offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The South Korean automaker is yet to announce the prices for the BS6 compliant version of the Elantra. Moreover, the sedan looks similar to its petrol counterpart. The BS6 Elantra diesel is expected to come in two variants - SX MT and SX(O) AT. However, the petrol iteration is offered in three versions - SX MT, SX AT and SX(O) AT. The company is expected to launch the sedan in the coming months.

BS6 Hyundai Elantra sedan gets sporty rear combination LED taillamps enhancing the rear design

Visually, the premium sedan will carry a bolder and sportier design, highlighting the angular front profile with a hexagonal grille, a muscular front bonnet, and triangular LED headlamps, fog lamp housings, ORVMs with side-indicator, blacked-out B-pillars, shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, and much more. The comes in five exterior tones - Fiery Red, Marina Blue, Phantom Black, Polar White and Typhoon Silver.

On the inside, the sedan flaunts a dual-tone black and beige interior that is underlined by ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, steering wheel with controls, door scuff plates, coloured instrument cluster with MID, rear AC vents, rear armrest with cup holders and more. Feature-wise, the car will be loaded with several convenience features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat among others.

Mechanically, the sedan will come powered with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel unit. The oil burner is capable of churning out 113 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 250 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm. Transmission functionality will be carried out by a 6-speed manual along with an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Elantra is also offered in a petrol derivative, which is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre unit, churning out 150 bhp and 192 Nm of power figures. The unit comes mated to a 6-speed manual along with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

