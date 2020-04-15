New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 6.62 Lakh

The new BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is offered in two variants - Magna and Sportz which are priced at Rs. 6.62 lakh and Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is powered by a 1.2L VVT petrol engine

Highlights

  • BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG comes in two variants - Magna and Sportz
  • The Sportz variants of Grand i10 Nios CNG costs Rs. 7.16 Lakh
  • BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is powered by 1.2L VVT petrol engine

Hyundai, the South Korean car manufacturer has launched the CNG models of the BS6 Grand i10 Nios hatchback for the Indian market. Packed with CNG kit, the BS6 Grand i10 Nios CNG derivatives are offered in two variants - Magna and Sportz with a starting price of ₹ 6.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 Nios was introduced in August last year with the BS6 compliant petrol engine, however, the diesel version was still BS4 compliant. Now, the company has revealed the specifications for the BS6 diesel unit. It is expected that the BS6 Grand i10 Nios diesel is ready for launch.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Diesel BS6 Specifications Revealed

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Creta

New Verna

Venue

i20

Grand i10 Nios

Aura

i20 Active

Kona Electric

Santro

Xcent

Tucson

Grand i10

Elantra

dvd4vqjo

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets BS6 compliant 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines 

The CNG variants continue to carry the same stylish design as that of the petrol version. The contemporary design of the hatchback is underlined by glossy black radiator front grille, projector headlights with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, chrome door handles, unique G-i10 branding, shark fin antenna, rear chrome garnishing, rear skid plate, LED taillights and much more.

dpgla8qc

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS6 CNG gets all back interior (for Sportz variant), chrome finished gear lever, gloss black dash inserts, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice recognition, automatic climate control with eco coating, Arkamys premium sound system, cooled glove box, rear parking camera, keyless entry, central locking, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, rear power windows, rear AC vents, driver seat height adjust, front USB port and rear power outlet and more.

Mechanically, the CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are powered by a 1.2L VVT petrol engine. The petrol mill is tuned to make a maximum power of 68 bhp at 6,000rpm against the peak torque of 95 Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG -

Variants

Prices (Ex-Showroom)

1.2L Grand i10 NIOS CNG Magna

₹ 6.62 Lakh

1.2L Grand i10 NIOS CNG Sportz

₹ 7.16 Lakh
0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.5 - 9.32 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5 - 7.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.3 - 5.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.83 - 6.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.89 - 20.39 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Issues Guidelines For Essential Commute
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Issues Guidelines For Essential Commute
Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India
Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Select your City
or select from popular cities