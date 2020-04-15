BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 6.62 Lakh

Hyundai, the South Korean car manufacturer has launched the CNG models of the BS6 Grand i10 Nios hatchback for the Indian market. Packed with CNG kit, the BS6 Grand i10 Nios CNG derivatives are offered in two variants - Magna and Sportz with a starting price of ₹ 6.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 Nios was introduced in August last year with the BS6 compliant petrol engine, however, the diesel version was still BS4 compliant. Now, the company has revealed the specifications for the BS6 diesel unit. It is expected that the BS6 Grand i10 Nios diesel is ready for launch.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets BS6 compliant 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines

The CNG variants continue to carry the same stylish design as that of the petrol version. The contemporary design of the hatchback is underlined by glossy black radiator front grille, projector headlights with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, chrome door handles, unique G-i10 branding, shark fin antenna, rear chrome garnishing, rear skid plate, LED taillights and much more.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS6 CNG gets all back interior (for Sportz variant), chrome finished gear lever, gloss black dash inserts, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice recognition, automatic climate control with eco coating, Arkamys premium sound system, cooled glove box, rear parking camera, keyless entry, central locking, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, rear power windows, rear AC vents, driver seat height adjust, front USB port and rear power outlet and more.

Mechanically, the CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are powered by a 1.2L VVT petrol engine. The petrol mill is tuned to make a maximum power of 68 bhp at 6,000rpm against the peak torque of 95 Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG -

Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1.2L Grand i10 NIOS CNG Magna ₹ 6.62 Lakh 1.2L Grand i10 NIOS CNG Sportz ₹ 7.16 Lakh

