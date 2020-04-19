Hyundai India has silently launched the BS6 version of Santro in the Indian market. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 4.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Santro comes in petrol and petrol-CNG derivatives. The car was initially introduced in the country towards the end of 2018 at a starting price of ₹ 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Later on, the South Korean automaker increased the prices for the Santro by ₹ 25,000 on the base trim, wherein the entry-level D-Lite and Era variants were discontinued. With the BS6 regulations already into effect, the company has introduced the BS6 version of the car.

Also Read: Hyundai India Collaborates With Air Liquide To Increase Ventilator Production

BS6 Hyundai Santro CNG prices start at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The Hyundai Santro sports a modern sporty design which is highlighted by the signature-style cascading chrome front grille, sweptback headlamps, front fog lamps, dynamic Z-shaped character lines, turn indicator on ORVMs, 14-inch wheels, dual-tone bumpers, stylish rear taillight and more. Dimensions of the BS6 Santro remain the same - 3,610 mm in length, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,560 mm high with a wheelbase of 2,400 mm.

On the inside, the car is loaded with new-age features offering convenience, comfort and better driving experience. It gets a dual-tone beige and black colour scheme across all the variants. The company is also offering sporty all-black interiors with Diana Green colour inserts. It is loaded with new-age features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, standard driver-side airbag, rear parking sensor, ABS with EBD, seat-belt reminder, speed alert system and more.

Mechanically, the car now comes powered by a BS6 compliant 1.1-litre Epsilon MPI engine. The petrol version is tuned to make 68 bhp and 99 Nm. The CNG option of the car develops 58 bhp of maximum power with peak torque of 84 Nm. The petrol variants get a 5-speed manual transmission with an optional AMT unit whereas the CNG model gets only a 5-speed gearbox.

Here are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Hyundai Santro:

Hyundai Santro Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Era Executive MT ₹ 4.57 Lakh Magna MT ₹ 5.04 Lakh Sportz MT ₹ 5.40 Lakh Magna AMT ₹ 5.52 Lakh Asta MT ₹ 5.78 Lakh Magna CNG ₹ 5.84 Lakh Sportz AMT ₹ 5.98 Lakh Sportz CNG ₹ 6.20 Lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.