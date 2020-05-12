New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 6.24 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 at a price of Rs. 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated motorcycle will be assembled in India as well.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 gets a refreshed front end

Highlights

  • Bookings for the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 have already begun
  • The motorcycle gets a new airbox & a revised exhaust system
  • It will go up against the Honda CBR650R in India

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The motorcycle will be assembled locally and it carries a premium of about ₹ 35,000 over the BS4 model, which is significantly lesser than what Kawasaki had initially announced. The BS6 Ninja 650 gets a bunch of updates to the design along with the BS6 engine. The front end is now similar to the Versys 1000 and the Ninja 400, slightly elongated and more aggressively designed. The twin headlamps are now LED units and the new visor, which sits flush with the fairing. The pillion seat is now wider and seems more comfortable.

Also Read: Bookings Open For 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja 300

Ninja H2R

Ninja H2

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja 650

Ninja 1000

Z250

Ninja ZX-6R

Ninja ZX-10RR

Z900

Vulcan S

Ninja 400

Versys 650

Z650

Ninja H2 SX SE

KLX 110

Z1000R

W800 Street

Z1000

Ninja ZX-14R

Z900RS

Ninja H2 SX

KX250F

KLX 140G

Versys X-300

Versys 1000

KX 100

KX 450

KLX 450R

al4i79mg

(The motorcycle continues to get the same 649 cc parallel-twin engine, making 67.3 bhp and 64 Nm)

Other feature updates include a 4.3-inch instrument console which is full TFT and gets Kawasaki Rideology connectivity app as well and the motorcycle rides on new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. The motorcycle continues to get a 649 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid cooled and makes 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with a peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The only change in the engine setup is the new airbox and an updated exhaust system, which of course meets BS6 emission norms.

Also Read: Kawasaki Extends Warranty On Its Bikes Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

0 Comments

The motorcycle continues to weigh 196 kg (kerb weight) and the ground clearance stays the same at 130 mm. Up front, the motorcycle continues to get 300 mm dual disc brakes along with 41 mm telescopic forks. At the rear, there is a single 220 mm disc along with a monoshock. The new Ninja 650 will be available in two colours, which are Lime Green Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White. In India, the BS6 Ninja 650 will likely go up against the Honda CBR650R.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja 300 with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 2.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 75.8 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 34.99 - 41.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 5.89 - 5.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.29 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.08 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 10.49 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 16.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 7.7 - 7.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.5 - 5.6 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 4.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 5.69 - 6.25 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 28.19 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 16.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
₹ 7.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 15.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 19.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 15.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 22.89 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.43 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.07 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 10.89 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 4.88 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 7.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 8.49 Lakh *
View More
x
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Images Leaked In Japan
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Images Leaked In Japan
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Likely To Introduce Bluetooth & Navigation System For New Motorcycles
Royal Enfield Likely To Introduce Bluetooth & Navigation System For New Motorcycles
Select your City
or select from popular cities