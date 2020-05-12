The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The motorcycle will be assembled locally and it carries a premium of about ₹ 35,000 over the BS4 model, which is significantly lesser than what Kawasaki had initially announced. The BS6 Ninja 650 gets a bunch of updates to the design along with the BS6 engine. The front end is now similar to the Versys 1000 and the Ninja 400, slightly elongated and more aggressively designed. The twin headlamps are now LED units and the new visor, which sits flush with the fairing. The pillion seat is now wider and seems more comfortable.

(The motorcycle continues to get the same 649 cc parallel-twin engine, making 67.3 bhp and 64 Nm)

Other feature updates include a 4.3-inch instrument console which is full TFT and gets Kawasaki Rideology connectivity app as well and the motorcycle rides on new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. The motorcycle continues to get a 649 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid cooled and makes 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with a peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The only change in the engine setup is the new airbox and an updated exhaust system, which of course meets BS6 emission norms.

The motorcycle continues to weigh 196 kg (kerb weight) and the ground clearance stays the same at 130 mm. Up front, the motorcycle continues to get 300 mm dual disc brakes along with 41 mm telescopic forks. At the rear, there is a single 220 mm disc along with a monoshock. The new Ninja 650 will be available in two colours, which are Lime Green Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White. In India, the BS6 Ninja 650 will likely go up against the Honda CBR650R.

