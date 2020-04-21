The Mahindra KUV100 is the latest model from the home-grown automaker to be upgraded to the more stringent BS6 emission regulations. The company has officially announced the prices of the KUV100 NXT on its website, and they start at ₹ 5.54 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, the 2020 Mahindra KUV100 NXT now only comes with a BS6 compliant mFalcon G80 petrol engine and is offered in four variants - K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8. The entry-level K2 variant has been dropped and compared to the BS4 petrol trims prices have gone up by up to ₹ 65,000, depending on the variant.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra KUV100 NXT is a BS6 compliant mFalcon G80 1.2, three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make the same 82 bhp at 5500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 115 Nm at 3500-3600 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Currently, the company also offers a pure-electric Mahindra eKUV100 in India.

Earlier this year, the company also launched the all-electric Mahindra eKUV100 in India

In terms of design and styling, the BS6 KUV100 NXT remains unchanged and it continues to come in 5-seater and 6-seater cabin layout options. As for features, the SUV-inspired hatchback continues to come with the dual-chamber headlamps with LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, double-barrelled taillamps, and dual-tone exterior colour option among others.

The cabin too comes with features like the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, Bluesense App, keyless entry, tilt-adjustable power steering, front and rear armrest and cooled glove box among others. In terms of safety features, the BS6 KUV100 comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and speed alert as standard. However, additionally, the car also gets - speed sensing door locks, Automatic Hazard Warning Lamps on Panic Braking or Bonnet Opening, anti-theft alarm and ISOFIX child seat mounts as an option.

