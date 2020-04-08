BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Listed On Website; AWD Version Discontinued

Maihndra and Mahindra has listed the BS6 version of the XUV500 on its website but the price of the car has not been put out yet. According to the company, because of the lockdown, there has been no production of vehicles and hence BS6 vehicles are currently unavailable. The company, however, promises that prices will be put up shortly. There is, though, information about the variants on offer and the engine that will power the car. To begin with, the BS6 XUV500 will be offered in 4 trims - W5, W7, W9, W11 (O). Let's get straight to the engine then. Powering the BS6 XUV500 will be a 2.2-litre diesel engine - the mHawk155, with the electronic controlled variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT) - which punches out 153 bhp and develops 360 Nm of torques from as low as 1750 rpm.

The exterior is the same as on the facelifted version of the car which was launched last year

There's a 6-speed syncromesh manual transmission on offer and a 6-speed automatic as well. Now the XUV500 with the automatic transmission is made available right from the W7 variant, which makes it very accessible to customers. The company is also making available Micro Hybrid technology on the XUV500 as standard but it will be restricted only to the manual variants of the car. The company has also discontinued the AWD variant of the SUV.

There are no changes to the way the XUV500 looks on the outside and the features list remains more or less similar. The BS6 XUV500 comes with Bluesense App technology (which was introduced in 2015 by the company). The app enables customers to connect with the vehicle using Bluetooth technology and control features related to the infotainment and climate control systems. Users will also be able to see important vehicle information such as tire pressure, fuel statistics, door open notification, service reminders, distance to empty details. The BS6 XUV500 also comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.

On the safety front, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder and speed alert will be standard on the car. Other options include ESP with Roll Mitigation, side and curtain airbags and hill hold and hill descent control.

We wait to hear from the company about the price of the car and hope that it's done very soon.

