BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250 Teased Online; To Be Launched In India Soon

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has teased the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 on its official website hinting that the launch is imminent. The two-wheeler manufacturer unveiled the Gixxer SF 250 at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this in February. Last month, the company also launched the India-made Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 motorcycles in Japan. The pre-bookings for both the quarter-litre motorcycles are already open at a token amount of ₹ 5,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively at selected dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi. The premium commuter motorcycles from Suzuki will continue to sport the same design and bodywork as that of the outgoing version.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 & Gixxer unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Both the motorcycles will come with the same 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled FI engine, which will be a BS6-compliant unit. The engine will be offered with a marginal difference in power figures, producing the same 26 bhp of maximum power at a slightly higher 9,300 rpm. The torque has dropped to 22.2 Nm, arriving at 7,300 rpm. In comparison to the BS4 unit, the company has reduced the torque by 0.4 Nm and it also arrives 200 rpm.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 listed on the official website

The overall design and styling of both the bikes are expected to remain unchanged, wherein the Gixxer SF 250 will feature faired sportbike design while the Gixxer 250 sports a naked street bike styling. The bikes will come equipped with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, fully-digital instrument panel, twin muffler, rear tyre hugger, dual-channel ABS, Suzuki's easy start system and much more. Despite new components for BS6 compliance, the kerb weight of both the bikes remains the same as their BS4 counterparts. The SF version of the Gixxer 250 weighs 161kg whereas the Gixxer 250 motorcycle scales at 156kg.

The two-wheeler manufacturer is yet to announce the prices for the BS6 Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 in India. The BS4 version of the Gixxer 250 is priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh and the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 1.71 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is expected to launch the 2020 Gixxer SF 250 & Gixxer 250 BS6 motorcycles in India soon, probably after the lockdown gets lifted.

