BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Officially Teased Online Ahead Of India Launch

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially teased the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT motorcycle on its official website. The listing hints at the fact that two-wheeler manufacturer will be launching the V-Strom 650 XT very soon in India. However, the company has not revealed a specific date for the launch as of now. Suzuki has silently updated its big bike line-up for India removing some of the prominent motorcycles from the website. With the current situation across the country due to coronavirus crisis, the company might be looking to launch the motorcycle once the lockdown is lifted.

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Apart from the teaser, the company hasn't revealed any information about the new BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT motorcycle. Mechanically, the adventure tourer will come powered by a 645 cc, parallel-twin engine that will be a BS6 compliant unit. The company might slightly tweak the engine for revised power figures. The BS4 version of the motorcycle was powered by a 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin motor tuned to make 70 bhp and 62 Nm of power figures. Moreover, the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 is expected to borrow some features from the predecessor, which might include an analogue-digital instrument cluster, adjustable windscreen, three-level traction control, easy start system, low RPM assist and more.

The updated V-Strom 650 XT is likely to be equipped with the same 43mm adjustable telescopic forks upfront and preload-adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. For braking, the motorcycle will be equipped with dual-310mm discs up front and a 260mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The colour options on the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is also expected to remain unchanged, which will include Champion Yellow and Pearl White Glacier.

