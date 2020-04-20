New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Officially Teased Online Ahead Of India Launch

The new BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 motorcycle was revealed earlier this year in February at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now, the company has officially teased the motorcycle, hinting that it will be launched in India soon.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is expected to be launched in India soon

Highlights

  • BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020
  • New V-Strom 650 BS6 is expected to be marginally expensive than BS4 model
  • 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT gets BS6 engine & new graphics

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially teased the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT motorcycle on its official website. The listing hints at the  fact that two-wheeler manufacturer will be launching the V-Strom 650 XT very soon in India. However, the company has not revealed a specific date for the launch as of now. Suzuki has silently updated its big bike line-up for India removing some of the prominent motorcycles from the website. With the current situation across the country due to coronavirus crisis, the company might be looking to launch the motorcycle once the lockdown is lifted.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street BS6: All You Need To Know

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

7.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

67ndqhbc

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Apart from the teaser, the company hasn't revealed any information about the new BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT motorcycle. Mechanically, the adventure tourer will come powered by a 645 cc, parallel-twin engine that will be a BS6 compliant unit. The company might slightly tweak the engine for revised power figures. The BS4 version of the motorcycle was powered by a 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin motor tuned to make 70 bhp and 62 Nm of power figures. Moreover, the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 is expected to borrow some features from the predecessor, which might include an analogue-digital instrument cluster, adjustable windscreen, three-level traction control, easy start system, low RPM assist and more.

The updated V-Strom 650 XT is likely to be equipped with the same 43mm adjustable telescopic forks upfront and preload-adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. For braking, the motorcycle will be equipped with dual-310mm discs up front and a 260mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The colour options on the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is also expected to remain unchanged, which will include Champion Yellow and Pearl White Glacier.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki V-Strom 650XT with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki
V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Alternatives

Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.43 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 7.79 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.1 Lakh *
SWM Superdual T
SWM Superdual T
₹ 6.8 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.31 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 8.49 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 8.55 Lakh *
BMW 750 GS
BMW 750 GS
₹ 8.99 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.93 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Kerala Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From Today In Non-Hotspots
Kerala Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From Today In Non-Hotspots
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Rajiv Bajaj Appeals For A Middle Path Out Of Lockdown
Rajiv Bajaj Appeals For A Middle Path Out Of Lockdown
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities