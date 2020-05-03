New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: What We Know So Far

Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed that it would be launching the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT motorcycle in India soon. However, there is no official date for the launch yet. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT could be offered in two colours - Champion Yellow and Pearl White Glacier

Highlights

  • BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT motorcycle was recently teased online
  • New V-Strom 650 XT could be marginally expensive than BS4 version
  • BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

Suzuki Motorcycle India will be launching the BS6 iteration of its middleweight adventure tourer, the V-Strom XT in the country soon. Confirming the same, the two-wheeler manufacturer officially released a teaser image of the motorcycle with a tagline -'Coming Soon', suggesting that the launch is imminent. Notably, the company has not specified any particular date for the launch of the BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT. The adventure tourer motorcycle was also put on a show by the company has this year's Indian Auto Expo. Here's what we know so far about the BS6 version of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will continue to sport a similar design to that of the outgoing model, which can be confirmed by the teaser image released by the company. The motorcycle will retain the vertical twin-pod headlight, adjustable windscreen, semi-digital instrument cluster, LED taillight and tubeless-tyre compatible wire-spoke wheels. The colour options are also expected to remain untouched - Champion Yellow and Pearl White Glacier.

67ndqhbc

New Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Coming to the mechanical front, we don't expect major upgrades in terms of power figures. The motorcycle will come equipped with BS6-compliant engine which will be a 645cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The company hasn't revealed the exact figures for the motorcycle. The BS4 guise of the motorcycle developed 71bhp and 62Nm of power figures. The engine will be clubbed with a six-speed gearbox.

0 Comments

Features such as an analogue-digital instrument cluster, adjustable windscreen, three-level traction control, easy start system, low RPM assist and others will be straightaway lifted from the BS4 version. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will employ 43mm adjustable telescopic forks at the front along with preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. For braking, the motorcycle will be equipped with dual-310mm discs up front and a 260mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The bike will sport 19-inch and 17-inch spoke wheels at the front and rear respectively. The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 is expected to be slightly premium than the BS4 motorcycle that retailed at ₹ 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

