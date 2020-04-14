New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Radeon: All You Need To Know

TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 compliant TVS Radeon in India. The prices start at Rs. 58,992. Here's everything you need to know about the 110 cc commuter motorcycle from TVS.

View Photos
The prices for the BS6 TVS NTorq start at Rs. 58,992 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The BS6 TVS Radeon gets a fuel-injected motor now
  • It makes the same power and torque as before
  • The design and styling stays the same

The BS6 TVS Radeon commuter motorcycle was recently launched in India. It is a 110 cc commuter motorcycle which was launched by TVS in late 2018. The Radeon has done well for TVS in India, thanks to decent performance, conservative styling with some retro-bits and decent pricing too. TVS has four models in the commuter segment which include the Sport, Start City Plus and the Victor. The TVS Radeon is positioned between the Sport and the Star City Plus. We tell you everything you need to know about the TVS Radeon.

Also Read: BS4 TVS Radeon Review

TVS Radeon

58,992 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

Design

30p02p8c

(TVS Radeon Special Edition)

The TVS Radeon continues to have the same plain and simple design as before. There is no change in the design whatsoever although there are a few new colour options on the Special Edition model. There are a few details which add just the right amount of flash to the motorcycle. The brown seat, the champagne gold engine cover and the knee pads on the fuel tank along with the chrome bezel on the headlamp make the bike look stylish.

Engine

d81941uo

The TVS Radeon BS6 now gets a fuel injected motor and the power & torque stay the same, more or less)

The 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine is air-cooled now makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peak torque output is now 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The torque figure stays unchanged while peak power sees a marginal drop of 0.12 bhp. It continues to get a 4-speed gearbox. The company says that the bike is now 15 per cent more fuel efficient.

Dimensions & Range

While the overall dimensions of the motorcycle stay the same, the weight of the motorcycle increases by 4 kg. The disc brake variant now weighs 118 kg while the drum brake variant weighs 116 kg. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 79.3 kmpl on the BS6 Radeon and the fuel tank capacity of the bike is 10 litres. The motorcycle has a real world range of over 650 kilometres or so on a single tank, conservatively.

Pricing & Rivals

0 Comments

The base edition which doesn't have disc brake is priced at ₹ 58,992 while the 'Commuter motorcycle of the year' edition with disc brake is priced at ₹ 64,992 and the 'Commuter motorcycle of the year' edition with drum brakes is priced at ₹ 61,992 (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices see an increase by up to ₹ 8,600 approximately. The Radeon goes up against rivals such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda CD 110 Dream DX and the Bajaj Platina ES 100.

Compare TVS Radeon with Immediate Rivals

TVS Radeon
TVS
Radeon

