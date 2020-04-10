TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 TVS Radeon in India. The 2020 BS6 TVS Radeon prices start at ₹ 58,992 and go up to ₹ 64,992. The prices see an increase by up to ₹ 8,600 approximately. For starters the new model gets a BS6 compliant engine which means it is now fuel injected and not carburetted. The 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine is air-cooled now makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peal torque output is now 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The torque figure stays unchanged while peak power sees a marginal drop of 0.22 bhp. It continues to get a 4-speed gearbox. The company says that the bike is now 15 per cent more fuel efficient.

TVS Radeon 51,070 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The TVS Radeon BS6 makes 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque)

While the overall dimensions of the motorcycle stay the same, the weight of the motorcycle increases by 4 kg. The disc brake variant now weighs 118 kg while the drum brake variant weighs 116 kg. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 69.3 kmpl on the Radeon and the fuel tank capacity of the bike is 10 litres. The motorcycle has a real world range of over 650 kilometres or so on a single tank. The Radeon gets six colour options for the standard variant and the 'Commuter motorcycle of the year' edition gets a special black and brown paint scheme. The base edition which doesn't have disc brake, is priced at ₹ 58,992 while the 'Commuter motorcycle of the year' with disc brake is priced at ₹ 64,992 and the 'Commuter motorcycle of the year' with drum brakes is priced at ₹ 61,992 (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS is also doing its bit to fight the current COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the world to its knees. Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the CSR wing of the TVS Group is also contributing to the same and is extending support to frontline workers, who are battling the Coronavirus head on. The company has distributed more than 6.5 lakh masks to healthcare workers and is on course to make 1 million masks for medical consumption and supplying them in villages across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Additionally, SST is also employing factory kitchens at TVS' manufacturing units in Hosur and Padi to prepare food packets. These are supplied to all essential care workers in the vicinity, from police personnel, municipal staff to healthcare workers. The Trust has distributed over 1.2 lakh food packets to healthcare and essential workers.

