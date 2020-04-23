BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 Official Teaser Image Out; India Launch Soon

TVS Motor Company, the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer has teased the new BS6 Scooty Zest 110 on its official website, confirming that it will be launched in India soon. Apart from the teaser image, the company hasn't revealed any other information about the upcoming Scooty Zest 110. However, the two-wheeler maker will be looking to introduce the scooter in an eco-friendly avatar. The scooter has been in the Indian market for several years now, which is one of the most popular economical scooters targeted for the young female audience. The upcoming TVS Scooty Zest 110 will get a BS6-compliant engine whereas the overall design and aesthetics of the scooter will remain untouched.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 will be offered in two variants

The lightweight and stylish two-wheeler will be powered by the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection system for making its BS6 compliant. The unit is expected to see a slight drop in the power figures in comparison to the BS4 model. The BS4 version of the Scooty Zest developed 7.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm against 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Visually, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 is expected to carry the same design as that of the BS4 counterpart. The updated version of the scooter will come equipped with LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lamp, dual-tone seat cover, smartphone USB charging port, 19-litre storage space, textured floorboard, parking brake, tubeless tyres and much more.

The suspension duties on the scooter will be carried out by telescopic forks at the front along with hydraulic mono-shock setup at the rear. For braking, the scooter would employ a 110 mm drum brake up front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

The company offered the Scooty Zest 110 scooter in two versions wherein the Matte series variants was priced at ₹ 54, 025 whereas the Himalayan High series model retailed at ₹ 52,525 (All Prices Ex-Showroom). We can expect the BS6 avatar of Scooty Zest 110 in the same two variants with a slightly higher price point. The company might launch the updated scooter with a price hike of around ₹ 6,000 to ₹ 8,000 over the BS4 model.

