New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 Official Teaser Image Out; India Launch Soon

TVS Motor Company is gearing up for the launch of the BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110, which has been teased online on the official website.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
New TVS Scooty Zest 110 scooter launching soon in India

Highlights

  • TVS Zest 110 scooter will share most of its design with Scooty Pep Plus
  • BS6 compliant engine on the scooter will slightly lesser power figures
  • BS6 Scooty Zest 110 could get starting price of Rs. 58,000 (ex-showroom)

TVS Motor Company, the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer has teased the new BS6 Scooty Zest 110 on its official website, confirming that it will be launched in India soon. Apart from the teaser image, the company hasn't revealed any other information about the upcoming Scooty Zest 110. However, the two-wheeler maker will be looking to introduce the scooter in an eco-friendly avatar. The scooter has been in the Indian market for several years now, which is one of the most popular economical scooters targeted for the young female audience. The upcoming TVS Scooty Zest 110 will get a BS6-compliant engine whereas the overall design and aesthetics of the scooter will remain untouched.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles 

TVS

TVS Bikes

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 160

Jupiter

XL 100

Apache RTR 200 4V

Star City Plus

Sport

Radeon

Scooty Pep Plus

iQube

XL 100 Comfort

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

Wego

XL HD

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

tvs scooty zest 110 matte series

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 will be offered in two variants

The lightweight and stylish two-wheeler will be powered by the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection system for making its BS6 compliant. The unit is expected to see a slight drop in the power figures in comparison to the BS4 model. The BS4 version of the Scooty Zest developed 7.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm against 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Visually, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 is expected to carry the same design as that of the BS4 counterpart. The updated version of the scooter will come equipped with LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lamp, dual-tone seat cover, smartphone USB charging port, 19-litre storage space, textured floorboard, parking brake, tubeless tyres and much more.

The suspension duties on the scooter will be carried out by telescopic forks at the front along with hydraulic mono-shock setup at the rear. For braking, the scooter would employ a 110 mm drum brake up front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

0 Comments

The company offered the Scooty Zest 110 scooter in two versions wherein the Matte series variants was priced at ₹ 54, 025 whereas the Himalayan High series model retailed at ₹ 52,525 (All Prices Ex-Showroom). We can expect the BS6 avatar of Scooty Zest 110 in the same two variants with a slightly higher price point. The company might launch the updated scooter with a price hike of around ₹ 6,000 to ₹ 8,000 over the BS4 model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 65,975 - 69,975 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 94,746 - 1.01 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 93,306 - 1.04 Lakh *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.4 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 87,573 - 90,652 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 55,349 - 67,911 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 34,074 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.11 - 1.24 Lakh *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 54,502 - 61,936 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 51,750 - 58,925 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 58,992 - 64,992 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 45,054 - 52,954 *
TVS iQube
TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 Lakh *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 29,990 - 44,614 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 54,042 - 57,022 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 48,394 - 49,894 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 52,127 - 53,027 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 34,974 - 43,994 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Exclusive: MG Motor India Offers Its Workshops To Sanitise Police Vehicles Post Lockdown
Exclusive: MG Motor India Offers Its Workshops To Sanitise Police Vehicles Post Lockdown
New Maruti Suzuki Swift is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities