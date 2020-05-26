BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110: What To Expect

Almost all two-wheeler models of the TVS Motor Company have made the transition to BS6 with the exception of the TVS Scooty Zest 110 and the TVS Victor. The company said it is working on the BS6 compliant version of the Scooty Zest 110 and it should be launched in the coming weeks. TVS has already teased the new BS6 Scooty Zest 110 on its official website. Apart from the teaser image, the company hasn't revealed any other details about the upcoming Scooty Zest 110.

(We expect the BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 to carry over the styling from the BS6 model)

Built mainly for women riders, the Scooty Zest 110 is lightweight and we expect it to get fuel injection in its BS6 avatar. Expect to see a slight drop in the power figures in comparison to the BS4 model. The BS4 version of the Scooty Zest developed 7.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm against 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. TVS sold the Scooty Zest 110 in two versions. The Matte series variants' prices started at ₹ 54, 025 whereas the Himalayan High series model retailed at ₹ 52,525 (all Prices ex-showroom). We expect the BS6 avatar of Scooty Zest 110 in the same variants with a slightly higher price point. The company could launch the BS6 Scooty Zest with a price hike of around ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 7,000.

In terms of design, we expect the Scooty Zest 110 to be the same as before, more or less. One could also expect new additions like LED headlamp, new LED daytime running lights, dual-tone seat covers and so on. The scooter already comes packed with features like USB charger, 19-litre underseat stowage, tubeless tyres along with others.

The scooter will also continue to get the same cycle parts such as telescopic forks at the front along with hydraulic mono-shock setup at the rear. For braking, the Scooty Zest will feature a 110 mm drum brake up front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. Could there be a possibility of a disc brake variant? We don't think so, but we will be pleasantly surprised if TVS did offer one.

