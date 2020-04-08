New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Sport Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 51,750

TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 compliant TVS Sport in India. The prices start at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The new BS6 TVS Sport will be available in kick-start & self-start variants

Highlights

  • The BS6 TVS Sport now gets a bigger 110 cc engine
  • The new engine makes 8.2 bhp and 8.7 Nm
  • The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph

TVS Motor Company has revealed the prices of the BS6 compliant TVS Sport in India. The kick start alloy variant is priced at ₹ 51,750 while the electric start alloy variant is priced at ₹ 58,925. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The TVS Sport is one of company's commuter motorcycle and over 25 lakh units have been sold so far. Along with compliance comes a bigger engine. The TVS Sport now gets a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine instead of the earlier 99.7 cc motor. The new engine is fuel-injected of course while the old engine was carburetted. The motorcycle is also fitted with TVS' Eco Thrust fuel injection technology.

(The new TVS Sport gets an upsized engine. It now displaces 110 cc instead of 100 cc. The power and torque figure go up as well)

With a bigger engine, the power and torque figures go up as well. The BS6 TVS Sport now makes 8.2 bhp at 7,350 rpm while the peak torque output is 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. In comparison, the BS4 TVS Sport made 7.1 bhp and 7.5 Nm. The new BS6 engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox. TVS also says that the fuel efficiency on the Sport goes up by 15 per cent. The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. This is one of the few instances where the capacity and the power and torque output of a motorcycle has gone up in the transition from BS4 capable to meeting BS6 emission norms.

The BS6 TVS Sport has a kerb weight of 110 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. It gets a ground clearance of 175 mm. As far as braking is concerned, the motorcycle gets 130 mm drum brake up front and a 110 mm drum at the rear. There is no disc brake variant for the TVS Sport so far.

In terms of design, there no changes so to say with the exception of new colour schemes which are black red, volcano red, white purple, white red and mercury grey.

