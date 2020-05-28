BS6 TVS Victor 110: What To Expect

Almost all two-wheeler models of the TVS Motor Company have made the transition to BS6 with the exception of the TVS Victor 110 and the TVS Scooty Zest 110. The company said it is working on the BS6 compliant version of the Victor 110 and it is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. Like other BS6 models, the Victor 110 too is expected to get a fuel injected engine. The BS4 version gets a 109 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, oil-cooled engine that makes 9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 4-speed transmission. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 72 kmpl on the Victor, which is one of the best in the segment.

(Prices of the BS4 TVS Victor start at ₹ 54,042)

TVS has already has a BS6 110 cc engine in its portfolio which also powers the Radeon, Sport and the Star City+. The BS6 compliant 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine is air-cooled now makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peak torque output is now 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The company says that the engine is now 15 per cent more fuel efficient. We could expect this engine to be fitted in the BS6 Victor 110 as well. Expect the cycle parts such as the brakes, suspension etc. to stay the same as well.

In terms of design and features, we expect the BS6 Victor to stay the same, save for minor updates. Features like part analogue part digital instrument console are expected to continue. It is possible that the BS6 model could get new colour schemes as well. The prices of the Victor BS4 started from ₹ 54,042 for the drum brake variant and went up till ₹ 59,602 for the top-spec SBT Premium edition. We expect the prices of the BS6 Victor range go up by at least ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 7,000. TVS could also trim down the number of variants for the BS6 Victor range.

(BS4 Victor 110 photos used for representational purposes)

