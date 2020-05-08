BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 Details Revealed; Launch Soon

Piaggio has revealed the details of the BS6 Vespa Elegante 149. Now it is top-spec variant of the existing Vespa range and what Piaggio has done is quite clever, actually. The company has reduced the displacement of all its 150 cc engines to 149 cc in order to meet the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms. This means that the scooter will now have lower insurance rates, which means it will be cheaper to insure the vehicle than models which have a displacement of 150 cc and above. The BS6 Vespa Elegante gets a 149 cc single-cylinder engine which is fuel-injected and makes 10.3 bhp at 7,600 rpm along with a peak torque output of 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The BS4 Vespa Elegante made 10 bhp and 10.9 Nm of torque. While the torque went down by 0.3 Nm, the peak power is up by 0.3 Nm.

The prices haven't been announced yet but we believe the scooter will be launched in the coming month or so. The scooter doesn't get any changes in term of design. It is still typically retro, gets an old-school windscreen, splashes of chrome and leather split seats along with a part analogue part digital instrument console. Other features include LED headlamp and the classic single-sided suspension setup up front. At the rear, there is a single off-set shock absorber. The Vespa Elegante 149 gets a 200 mm disc up front and a 140 mm drum brake at the rear.

Piaggio recently launched the BS6 versions of the Vespa XL 149 and the VXL 149 in India. Both scooters are priced at ₹ 1,26,650 and ₹ 1,22,664 respectively (All Prices Ex-showroom, Delhi).

