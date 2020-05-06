BS6 Vespa SXL 149, BS6 Vespa VXL 149 Scooters Launched in India; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh & 1.22 Lakh

The major upgrade seen on the scooters is the BS6 compliant engine

Piaggio India has silently launched the BS6 versions of the Vespa SXL 149 and Vespa VXL 149 scooters in the country. The BS6 Vespa SXL 149 and BS6 VXL 149 scooters are priced at ₹ 1,26,650 and ₹ 1,22,664 respectively (All Prices Ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the scooters were showcased at 2020 Auto Expo alongside the Vespa RED in February. The new 149cc Vespa range of scooters come with 3 catalytic converters for controlling the output of harmful emissions. Both the scooters are introduced as a replacement for Vespa SXL 150 and Vespa VXL 150 respectively.

New Vespa Facelift BS6 range showcased at Auto Expo 2020

The biggest change in the BS6 version of Vespa SXL 149 and Vespa VXL 149 is on the mechanical front, which now develops slightly lesser power than the BS4 version. Both the scooters are now powered by a 149 cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve motor with FI engine technology. The motor is tuned to produce 10.32 bhp of maximum power against 10.6 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the BS4 counterparts were offered with a 150 cc engine producing 10.45 bhp & 10.9 Nm of torque.

The scooters continue to sport a similar design compared to the BS4 counterparts. Main features on the BS6 Vespa SXL 149 and Vespa VXL 149 scooters include monocoque full-steel body, new sleek front look, signature-style LED headlamp, comfortable contoured seat, alloy wheels, digital console, broader tubeless tyres, visor and much more.

The suspension duties on the scooters are carried out by single sidearm front suspension setup along with anti-dive characteristics, hydraulic shock absorber with dual-effect at the rear. The scooters are equipped with 200 mm ventilated front disc brake and 140 mm rear drum brake, assisted by ABS. The overall dimensions of the scooters remain the same with the length of 1,770 mm, width of 690 mm and height of 1,140 mm.

The Vespa VXL 149 BS6 scooter is offered in 7 colours - Matt Black, Yellow, Vibrant Red, Azzuro Provenza, Vibrant Pink, White & Maze Grey whereas the BS6 Vespa SXL 149 scooter comes in 5 shades - Matt Black, Matt Red Dragon, Orange, Matt Blue and White.

