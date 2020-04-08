BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Launching In India Soon; Teaser Out

Yamaha India has officially announced that it would be launching the BS6 compliant version of FZ 25 and FZS 25 in India soon. The two-wheeler manufacturer has officially revealed a teaser on its official website confirming the arrival of both the quarter-litre naked motorcycles. However, the company hasn't revealed any specific date yet. But we can expect the motorcycles to hit the Indian market probably by the end this month. As the country is currently facing a nationwide lockdown till April 14, the bikes will likely be launched once the lockdown is lifted. The company has also teased the bikes on its social media channels.

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, BS6 FZS 25 will be launched in India soon

Aesthetically, the new BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 is expected to get some feature upgrades along with the BS6 compliant powertrain. The motorcycle is likely to be equipped with a revamped bi-functional LED headlight with LED DRLs upfront, featuring a sharper design. The new headlight setup will bring an aggressive approach along with sportiness enhancing the overall visual appeal of the bike. The company might also offer a multi-function LCD instrument cluster, along with other add-ons like engine cowl and side-stand cut-off switch for safety. The upcoming BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 motorcycle could be offered in two exciting colour options - Racing Blue and Metallic Black.

On the other hand, the BS6 FZS 25 will be an all-new inclusion in Yamaha's FZ line-up for the Indian market. The new offering from Yamaha will be similar to what we have seen for the FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi models. So, there will be two models under Yamaha's FZ 25 offering - FZ 25 and FZS 25. Moreover, both the motorcycles will be similar in terms of styling, however, the latter will be offered with additional features such as knuckle guards and a longer visor. Also, the Yamaha FZS 25 will also be offered with different paint schemes.

Coming to the mechanical front, both the motorcycles will be powered by a BS6 compliant 249 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. The unit will be capable of belting out 20.5 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm against the peak torque of 20.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 5-speed gearbox. When launched, the new BS6 Yamaha motorcycles will take on the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Dominar 250 in the quarter-litre naked bike space.

