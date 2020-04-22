BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 & FZS 25 Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch

After teasing the BS6 FZ 25 and FZS 25 motorcycles, the two-wheeler manufacturer has silently listed the key specifications, features and other details of the bikes on its India website. The company went ahead to reveal these details before the launch. The manufacturer hasn't announced any specific launch date yet. With the lockdown extended till May 3, the company seems to be evaluating the current situation before finalising a launch date for the quarter-litre motorcycles. So, we can expect the company to launch the bikes in the Indian market soon.

Yamaha FZ 25 & FZS 25 motorcycles were previously teased on the official website

The quarter-litre naked motorcycles will come equipped with a revamped bi-functional LED headlight, LED Daytime Running Lamp, sharper design, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, under cowling, advanced midship muffler cover, side stand with engine cut-off switch, dual-channel ABS, tubeless tyres and much more. Both the bikes will employ lightweight body ensuring stability and enhanced economy. The BS6 FZS 25 weighs at 154 kg whereas the FZ 25 weighs 153kg. The BS6 FZS 25 will be offered with additional features like brush guard, long visor and golden wheels.

Dimensionally, the Yamaha FZ 25 motorcycle will get a length of 2,015 mm, a width of 775 mm and height of 1,075 mm. The FZS 25 will get slightly different dimensions with width and height at 820 mm and 1,105 mm respectively. The overall length of the FZS 25 will be the same as the FZ 25. The ground clearance and wheelbase will stand at 160 mm and 1,360 mm respectively. Both the bikes will come with a 14-litre fuel tank. The FZ 25 motorcycle will be offered in two body colours - Metallic Black and Racing Blue, whereas the FZS 25 will be seen in three shades - Patina Green, Dark Matt Blue and White Vermillion.

Yamaha FZ25 & Yamaha FZS 25 Colours Options

Mechanically, the new Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 motorcycles will come powered by a BS6 compliant, 249cc air-cooled, SOHC, 4-stroke single-cylinder motor with fuel injection technology. The engine will produce 20.5 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm against the peak torque of 20.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The suspension duties on both the bikes will be carried out by telescopic forks up front and 7-step adjustable mono-cross suspension at the rear. For braking, the company will be using 282 mm disc up front and 220 mm rear disc, assisted by dual-channel ABS. Additionally, the company will also be offering accessories such as engine guard, USB charger, bike cover, tank pad and seat cover. Once launched in India, the new BS6 Yamaha motorcycles will lock horns against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Dominar 250 in the quarter-litre naked bike segment.

