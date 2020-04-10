BS6 Yamaha FZ 25: What We Know So Far

India Yamaha Motor took the wraps off the BS5 versions of the FZ 25 about a couple of months ago. But with the current Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the company did not get an opportunity to launch these motorcycles in India. But the company has teased these motorcycles on its social media channels and we guess the company will announce the prices of these motorcycles soon. Here's what we know so far about the BS6 version of the Yamaha FZ 25.

(The new Yamaha FZS 25 will be launched later in the year)

The 2020 Yamaha FZ 25 gets a bunch of new features along with new styling updates for 2020. Then of course, the BS6 engine is on offer too. Yamaha says that the FZ 25 is scheduled earlier launch, while the new FZS 25 is slated for launch later in the year. Talking about the styling updates, the BS6 FZ 25 gets a new face in form of a new LED headlamp cluster. The LED light is the same as the one on the MT-15 but is fitted in a cowl, making for an aggressive naked streetfighter look. Both motorcycles also get a fly-screen of sorts, with the one on the FZS 25 being slightly longer. The FZ-S 25 completely ditches the semi-fairing that it had on the BS4 model.

(Yamaha FZ25 & Yamaha FZS 25 Teaser)

Other feature updates include a new negative LCD display for the instrument console, belly pan and a side-stand engine cut-off switch. The FZ 25 continues to have an aggressive stance and will be available in two colour options - metallic black and racing blue. The new Yamaha FZS 25 will sport all the changes as the FZ 25 but will be offered in dark cyan, dark blue and metallic white paint options. The first two colour options will be have gold-painted alloy wheels.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25 continue to use the same 249 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that's now BS6 compliant. Power output stays the same at 20.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts are likely to remain unchanged including the telescopic forks up front, a monoshock unit at the rear, disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

