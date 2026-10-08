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Buddh International Circuit Set To Host First FIA-Level Car Race In 13 Years

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 8 October 2026, 17:38 IST
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Buddh International Circuit Set To Host First FIA-Level Car Race In 13 Years
Highlights
  • IRF announces the remaining 2026 season calendar.
  • Two racing championships to be hosted: F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League.
  • BIC and Navi Mumbai rounds to be streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) has announced the remaining schedule for its 2026 season, with the championship set to hit the tracks of the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida before concluding with a night race at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit. BIC will host Rounds 4 and 5 on October 31-November 1 and November 28-29, respectively, while the season finale is scheduled for December 5-6 on the streets of Navi Mumbai.

The return to BIC will mark the first time the Indian Racing Festival races at the circuit. The venue, which previously hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, will see FIA-level single-seater racing return after a 13-year gap.

F4 Racing Championship

Scheduled for December 5-6, the Indian Racing Festival will then move to Navi Mumbai for its season finale. It will take place on the 3.69km street circuit located near Palm Beach Road, with the race scheduled to take place under the night lights. It will be the second night race in the history of the festival, following the 2024 event in Chennai.

Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore hosted the beginning of the 2026 season, where the F4 Indian Championship completed its opening two rounds. Aris Kyriakou leads the championship after two rounds with 93 points, while Goa Aces JA Racing driver Luviwe Sambudla is second with 88 points.

F4 Championship

Kyriakou recorded two second-place finishes and a victory in Round 1, while Sambudla secured two wins in Round 2. Hyderabad Blackbirds driver Bhuvan Bonu won the remaining race in the second round.

The championship will next head to the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai on October 22-23. The round will also mark the Indian Racing League's season debut, with both championships competing as part of the Indian Racing Festival.

Indian Racing Festival 2026 Calendar

EventRoundDates Venue
F4 Indian ChampionshipRound 322-23 Oct 2026MIC, Chennai
Indian Racing LeagueRound 1
F4 Indian ChampionshipRound 431 Oct-1 Nov 2026Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida
Indian Racing LeagueRound 2
F4 Indian ChampionshipRound 528-29 Nov 2026Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida
Indian Racing LeagueRound 3
F4 Indian ChampionshipRound 65-6 Dec 2026Navi Mumbai Street Circuit
Indian Racing LeagueRound 4
# Motorsport# F4 Championship in India# F4 India# F4# Indian Racing Festival# Racing in India# Motorsports# Indian Racing League # Cars# Motorsport
Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 

Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs. 

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