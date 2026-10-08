Buddh International Circuit Set To Host First FIA-Level Car Race In 13 Years

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) has announced the remaining schedule for its 2026 season, with the championship set to hit the tracks of the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida before concluding with a night race at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit. BIC will host Rounds 4 and 5 on October 31-November 1 and November 28-29, respectively, while the season finale is scheduled for December 5-6 on the streets of Navi Mumbai.

The return to BIC will mark the first time the Indian Racing Festival races at the circuit. The venue, which previously hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, will see FIA-level single-seater racing return after a 13-year gap.

Scheduled for December 5-6, the Indian Racing Festival will then move to Navi Mumbai for its season finale. It will take place on the 3.69km street circuit located near Palm Beach Road, with the race scheduled to take place under the night lights. It will be the second night race in the history of the festival, following the 2024 event in Chennai.

Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore hosted the beginning of the 2026 season, where the F4 Indian Championship completed its opening two rounds. Aris Kyriakou leads the championship after two rounds with 93 points, while Goa Aces JA Racing driver Luviwe Sambudla is second with 88 points.

Kyriakou recorded two second-place finishes and a victory in Round 1, while Sambudla secured two wins in Round 2. Hyderabad Blackbirds driver Bhuvan Bonu won the remaining race in the second round.

The championship will next head to the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai on October 22-23. The round will also mark the Indian Racing League's season debut, with both championships competing as part of the Indian Racing Festival.

Indian Racing Festival 2026 Calendar