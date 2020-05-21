New Cars and Bikes in India

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Caught Testing For The First Time

A latest video that has surfaced online suggests that a team of Bugatti engineers have been testing the new Chiron Pur Sport which will be a lot meaner and manic than the mighty Chiron.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is 50 kg lighter than the standard Chiron.

Highlights

  • The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport can clock a top speed of 350 kmph.
  • It is 50 kg lighter than the standard Chiron.
  • It is powered by the same 8.0-litre W16 engine.

We reported last month that while Bugatti had suspended production of the Chiron and Divo at the Molsheim production facility, eight engineers still continued with testing of their upcoming project. Lars Fischer, head of chassis testing and application at Bugatti and Sven Bohnhorst, chassis setup engineer along with his team including six other engineers were testing a new hyper sports car from Molsheim. A latest video that has surfaced online suggests the engineers have been testing the new Chiron Pur Sport which will be a lot meaner and manic than the mighty Chiron.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Bugatti Continues Vehicle Development During Lockdown

The Chiron Pur Sport is built using the same basic architecture, body design, and drivetrain as the normal Chiron, but is 50 kg lighter thanks to the magnesium wheels, a 3D-printed titanium exhaust tip, lightweight brake discs, and a fixed rear wing with no hydraulic system. Engineers also have reworked the suspension setup with retuned dampers, stiffer springs and more negative camber, all done in accordance to the current weight. The wheels are also shod in brand new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tire compound.

Also Read: Geneva Motor Show 2020: Bugatti To Showcase Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive

1v1r1llg

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport can clock a top speed of 350 kmph.

The 8.0-litre W16 engine still is tuned to churn out 1,479 bhp and 1,600 Nm of peak torque but the top end has improved by 200 rpm, allowing revving up to 6,900 rpm. The gearbox too has been reworked to offer closer ratios and according to Bugatti 80 per cent of its components are new. But due to more aero drag, it achieves a top speed of 350 kmph as compared to 420 kmph that a regular Chiron can clock.

