New Cars and Bikes in India

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Showcased In Europe

Bugatti has showcased the Chiron Pur Sport in Europe at its dealerships and exclusively to select customers.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Bugatti has showcased the Chiron Pur Sport exclusively to selected customers.

Highlights

  • Bugatti has showcased the Chiron Pur Sport to selected customers.
  • It's 50 kg lighter than a standard Bugatti Chiron.
  • It gets the same 8.0-litre W16 engine and has a top speed of 350 kmph.

We have already reported that engineers at Bugatti were busy developing a meaner and more track focussed version of the Chiron at a time when people around the globe had no other option but to remain indoors and even Buatti had suspended production of the Chiron and Divo. Of course the team was taking all possible precautions to avoid contracting the novel Coronavirus disease which made the process a bit more challenging and time consuming. Nevertheless, Bugatti managed to complete the project and as Europe is opening up again, Bugatti has showcased the new Chiron Pur Sport at its showroom and to exclusive select customers.

Also Read: Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Caught Testing For The First Time

56c7hsf8

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport has the same cabin layout seen on the standard Chiron but you get new choice of materials.

The supercar maker took to twitter to share some pictures of the Chiron Pur Sport on display at its dealerships and confirmed that it's been showcased to selected customers. The Chiron Pur Sport is developed using the same basic architecture, body design, and drivetrain as the normal Chiron, but is lighter by 50 kg being equipped with magnesium wheels, a 3D-printed titanium exhaust tip, lightweight brake discs, and a fixed rear wing with no hydraulic system. Engineers also have recalibrated the suspension setup with reworked dampers, stiffer springs and more negative camber, all done in accordance to the current weight. The wheels are also shod in brand new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tire compound.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Bugatti Continues Vehicle Development During Lockdown

kiams2sg

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport can clock a top speed of 350 kmph.

0 Comments

The 8.0-litre W16 engine still is tuned to churn out 1,479 bhp and 1,600 Nm of peak torque but the top end has improved by 200 rpm, allowing revving up to 6,900 rpm. The gearbox too has been reworked to offer closer ratios and according to Bugatti 80 per cent of its components are new. But due to increased aero drag, it achieves a top speed of 350 kmph as compared to 420 kmph that a regular Chiron can clock.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
32%
Planning to buy a used car
24%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Bugatti models

x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Select your City
or select from popular cities