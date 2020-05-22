Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Showcased In Europe

We have already reported that engineers at Bugatti were busy developing a meaner and more track focussed version of the Chiron at a time when people around the globe had no other option but to remain indoors and even Buatti had suspended production of the Chiron and Divo. Of course the team was taking all possible precautions to avoid contracting the novel Coronavirus disease which made the process a bit more challenging and time consuming. Nevertheless, Bugatti managed to complete the project and as Europe is opening up again, Bugatti has showcased the new Chiron Pur Sport at its showroom and to exclusive select customers.

As the Covid-19 pandemic is gradually receding, Europe is opening up again. So are the BUGATTI showrooms, where they present the CHIRON Pur Sport in exclusive viewings to selected customers. #BUGATTI #ChironPurSport #GroupeSchumacher pic.twitter.com/Y7exYQckxj — Bugatti (@Bugatti) May 20, 2020

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport has the same cabin layout seen on the standard Chiron but you get new choice of materials.

The supercar maker took to twitter to share some pictures of the Chiron Pur Sport on display at its dealerships and confirmed that it's been showcased to selected customers. The Chiron Pur Sport is developed using the same basic architecture, body design, and drivetrain as the normal Chiron, but is lighter by 50 kg being equipped with magnesium wheels, a 3D-printed titanium exhaust tip, lightweight brake discs, and a fixed rear wing with no hydraulic system. Engineers also have recalibrated the suspension setup with reworked dampers, stiffer springs and more negative camber, all done in accordance to the current weight. The wheels are also shod in brand new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tire compound.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport can clock a top speed of 350 kmph.

The 8.0-litre W16 engine still is tuned to churn out 1,479 bhp and 1,600 Nm of peak torque but the top end has improved by 200 rpm, allowing revving up to 6,900 rpm. The gearbox too has been reworked to offer closer ratios and according to Bugatti 80 per cent of its components are new. But due to increased aero drag, it achieves a top speed of 350 kmph as compared to 420 kmph that a regular Chiron can clock.

